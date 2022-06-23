Celtics Dream Trade Proposal Breaks Up Nets Superstar Duo

In 2013, the Boston Celtics made a trade with the Brooklyn Nets that helped kickstart their current roster while simultaneously setting the Nets back half a decade. Now, the Nets are once again in turmoil, and ironically enough, were bounced from the playoffs by the players Boston took with their picks.

To make matters worse for Brooklyn, it’s looking like their current core is ready to leave. Kevin Durant is weighing his future options, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, and Kyrie Irving may end up getting traded.

Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future. This now opens the path for Kyrie Irving to proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2022

With that in mind, why not throw the Celtics into the mix? If Durant is looking for a new home and wants to put himself in the best position to win, joining Boston would certainly be a solid option. Playing alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown would be great for him. Here’s the best trade Boston could feasibly offer:

Celtics receive: Kevin Durant

Nets receive: Al Horford, Derrick White, Grant Williams, Payton Pritchard, 2023 1st-Round Pick, 2025 1st-Round Pick

This trade would never happen, as there are a ton of better deals the Nets could get for Durant. Brooklyn would also probably ask for Robert Williams, but putting him in a trade and Boston keeping Horford (and Marcus Smart) would require them to send out at least five players.

Speculation surrounding Durant’s and Irving’s future in Brooklyn has been a hot topic for the past week or so, and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has been on top of it.

Durant’s and Irving’s Future at Stake This Week

On a recent appearance on ESPN, Wojnarowski stated that Brooklyn knew Irving leaving would be a possibility this summer. Simultaneously, however, Irving’s future on the team will definitely affect whether or not Durant returns.

“The Nets went into this with their eyes open, knowing he could walk. He has done things differently in his career, but I think there is a sweet spot for the Nets and Kyrie Irving to find a deal, and if they don’t, how does that impact Kevin Durant’s future with the Nets. All of that’s at stake this week,” Wojnarowski stated.

Woj: The Nets want to stay 'disciplined' on Kyrie Irving's extension | NBA Today

Durant and Irving are very close friends, so if the Nets decide to trade Irving, it likely wouldn’t make Durant very happy. It could begin a domino effect that would see both superstars leave the Nets, marking the failure of one of the league’s most promising Big 3s.

And with Charnia’s latest reports, Irving’s future in Brooklyn is looking bleaker and bleaker.

Irving and Nets at an ‘Impasse’

According to Charania, negotiations between Irving and the Nets have come to an impasse, and it’s looking like they may not be able to come to an agreement.

“One of the most anticipated free-agency situations involves Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving, who has a June 29 deadline on his $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season,” Charania wrote. “However, multiple sources tell The Athletic that conversations about Irving’s future have gone stagnant between him and the Nets. An impasse currently exists among the parties that clears the way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open marketplace.”

While the Celtics’ participation in trade discussions is unlikely, it’s still fun to think about, especially because it’s looking like Irving and Durant might be as good as gone.