Celtics Rival Listed as Preferred Destination for Kevin Durant: Report

For the past few weeks, the Boston Celtics have been fully immersed in Kevin Durant trade rumors. A variety of different reports have come out, all indicating different things. Some have noted Boston’s interest, while others have said that they never even made an offer.

But regardless of whether or not the Celtics have taken a serious interest in Durant or not, what remains true is the fact that the Brooklyn Nets superstar wants out. He’s made it clear to Joe Tsai that he either wants the team to trade him or part ways with Steve Nash and Sean marks. And based on Tsai’s Twitter comments, the latter isn’t happening.

The Celtics are still on Durant’s reported list of preferred destinations, according to Ian Begley of SNY. However, Begley also noted another team on Durant’s list – the Philadelphia 76ers. If Durant were to join the 76ers, it would only bolster the roster of one of the Celtics’ biggest rivals.

“Previous reports stated that the Suns were at or near the top of the list of teams Durant would like to be traded to. An offseason trade to Phoenix seems unlikely due to the DeAndre Ayton signing,” Begley wrote. “So what happens now? Well, it’s worth noting that, in addition to Boston, Durant also sees Philadelphia as another welcome landing spot, per people familiar with the matter.”

A few notes on the Nets, Celtics, Kevin Durant, Marcus Smart and the Sixers' interest in Durant here: https://t.co/ZjkRII93Qx — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 10, 2022

In addition to that, Begley mentioned that some members of the Sixers organization are very interested in a Durant deal.

Sixers Interested in Durant Trade

Seeing that the 76ers are interested in a Durant trade shouldn’t come as a shock. Durant is one of the best players in the world, and if he were to join Philadelphia, they would immediately see their title chances skyrocket. And according to Begley, multiple high-up members of the Sixers are adamant about engaging in talks for the superstar.

“Something worth noting: As of earlier this week, there were high-ranking members of the Sixers who’ve felt strongly about engaging with Brooklyn on a Durant trade.

“It is unknown if Brooklyn and Philadelphia have made any recent progress on a trade,” Begley noted.

Some 'high-ranking members' of the 76ers remain interested in discussing a Kevin Durant trade with the Nets. 👀 pic.twitter.com/fQ4BB2pgTY — theScore (@theScore) August 10, 2022

If the Sixers were to trade for Durant, it would create a Big 3 of him, Joel Embiid, and James Harden. Although, things might get weird, as earlier this past season, Harden left the Nets in favor of joining the 76ers.

Plus, as explained by Begley, if the Sixers were to make a deal for Durant, they would have to include Tyrese Maxey.

Maxey Would Be in Durant Trade

If the 76ers wanted to make a trade for Durant, the Nets would almost certainly ask for Maxey in the deal. Begley stated that Maxey, Tobias Harris, and Matisse Thybulle would likely be the baseline for a potential deal.

“The Sixers would almost certainly have to include Tyrese Maxey in a trade for Durant. Given the dynamics at play, you’d think that Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and other players/draft picks would be included,” said Begley.

Whether or not the 76ers would be able to match the potential offers of teams like the Celtics, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors us unknown, but if they are serious about nabbing Durant, it could make a ton of sense for both sides.