Celtics ‘Exploring’ Trades for 23-Year-Old Wing Shooter: Report

The Boston Celtics didn’t make any moves on the first night of free agency. Though some rumors were spread regarding their interest in some targets, it was ultimately a quiet night for the reigning Eastern Conference Champions.

However, they still have plenty of time to add depth to their roster. Not only do they still hold their $6.3 million MLE, which can be used to sign a free agent, but they also have a handful of TPEs. Most notably, they have their $17.1 million TPE.

According to Jared Weiss and Jay King of The Athletic, one player who they could potentially target with that TPE is Kevin Huerter of the Atlanta Hawks. Not only that, but Weiss reported that the Celtics have been “exploring” deals for Huerter “for some time now.”

“Boston has been exploring Huerter deals for some time now, as he is an obvious fit for what it needs in a shooting guard who can attack and create for others with size,” Weiss revealed.

The Celtics have a $17.1 million traded player exception. How should they use it?@JaredWeissNBA and @ByJayKing explore the potential candidates, including Kevin Huerter.https://t.co/7pGkS3T3Uz pic.twitter.com/KFvZrY9Lat — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) June 30, 2022

Adding Huerter may be more possible than ever now, too, as the Hawks just made a massive change to their roster.

Adding Huerter Just Got More Likely

Atlanta kicked off the offseason by making a massive trade. They dealt for former San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray, sending out Danilo Gallinari, three first-round picks, and a pick swap. However, in turn, they may be more willing to part ways with Huerter, according to Weiss.

“The Hawks have been valuing Huerter more than just a first-round pick it appears, so it’s hard to see a deal for Boston that wouldn’t involve a core rotation player,” Weiss explained. “But with the reported Dejounte Murray deal seemingly prompting even further dealing for Atlanta, Boston may be able to work a deal out.”

This past season for the Hawks, Huerter averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 45.4% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from behind the three-point line.

As mentioned by Weiss, his playstyle would fill out Boston’s depth by helping them improve in some areas of need.

Huerter’s Fit With Celtics

As it stands, the Celtics don’t have a ton of shooting on the roster. Outside of their two stars and a couple of pieces off the bench (Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard), no one in the lineup is a consistent shooter. Adding Huerter would give them that, as well as someone who can move well off the ball.

“The Celtics really only have one high-movement shooter in the rotation in Jaylen Brown, so adding someone else who can thrive in a lot of the plays they run for Brown would help offensive consistency,” said Weiss. “He also is a capable pick-and-roll playmaker.”

kevin huerter. transition three. just what he does. pic.twitter.com/XhR53UGxLM — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 3, 2019

Huerter’s fit on the Celtics is undeniable, as he would give them a massive scoring punch, too. He checks a ton of boxes for Boston, and if the Hawks end up looking to trade him, Brad Stevens should definitely give them a call.

And according to Weiss, he’s already been doing that. Expect Boston to continue to explore deals for Huerter as the offseason progresses.