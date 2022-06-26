Celtics Urged to Trade for 23-Year-Old Sharpshooter

As the Boston Celtics get set to embark on a very important offseason, they’ll have a few ways of acquiring talent. One is through the NBA Draft, which has come in gone, another is using their $6.3 million MLE, and the last is their myriad of trade exceptions.

Boston’s biggest trade exception is worth $17.1 million, which they acquired when Evan Fournier joined the New York Knicks last offseason. This opens up a ton of opportunities for the Celtics, who will likely look to add even more depth to a team that just went all the way to the NBA Finals.

One potential target the Celtics could go after is Atlanta Hawks wing Kevin Huerter. According to Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston, Huerter is someone the Celtics should seriously consider targeting this summer with their TPE.

“Huerter and [Terrence] Ross are both enticing targets. The Celtics and Hawks reportedly discussed a trade involving Huerter and Smart back in February, and the 23-year-old wing could provide a scoring boost off the bench,” Hartwell wrote.

3 Point game on TNT! Kevin Huerter drains the three to cut the lead to 3! pic.twitter.com/javTg3NvGt — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2022

As noted by Hartwell, Huerter is someone who the Celtics have shown interest in previously, and he could give them a huge boost off the bench. Although, their previous trade discussions may not carry over to this offseason.

Celtics’ Past Interest in Huerter

On January 27, roughly two weeks before the trade deadline this past year, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported that the Celtics and Hawks had discussed a deal that would have sent Marcus Smart to Atlanta in exchange for Huerter and Cam Reddish.

“Another interesting Hawks tidbit: Before Atlanta sent Reddish to New York, the Hawks and Celtics discussed a framework that would have swapped Marcus Smart for Kevin Huerter and Reddish, sources said. It’s unclear how far that dialogue progressed,” Fischer wrote.

At this point, however, Smart would likely be off the table in any trade talks for Huerter. That doesn’t mean Huerter played poorly, though. This past season, the 23-year-old Hawks wing averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 45.4% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from distance.

But the real kicker that needs to be noted is that Atlanta is supposedly considering making big-time changes to their roster this summer.

Hawks Looking to Reshape Roster

According to Fischer, who reported the rumor on May 24, the Hawks are likely looking to make “wholesale changes” to their roster this summer, meaning that everyone outside of Trae Young could be available in trades.

“Behind the scenes, league insiders consistently mention Atlanta as a team willing to make wholesale changes. Rival executives view all Hawks players aside from Trae Young as eligible for trade,” said Fischer.

Atlanta Hawks Kevin Huerter going crazy in the alumni bump. Also had Jake Layman, Anthony Cowan and Bruno Fernando on his mob 💯🐢 pic.twitter.com/BiLRtVURBe — Ricky Goings (@DCRick_) June 22, 2022

Atlanta reached the Eastern Conference Finals just two years ago, but after being unceremoniously bounced in the first round by the Miami Heat this year, they could look to shake things up.

Young is their centerpiece, but if the Hawks end up looking for a place to dump Huerter’s contract, the Celtics could come knocking with a deal utilizing their TPE.