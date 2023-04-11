Knicks Implored to Up The Tempo in Playoffs

With the start of the playoffs less than a week away, the New York Knicks will undoubtedly be working on their game plan for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Throughout the regular season, a large portion of New York’s offense came courtesy of isolation plays, and while that playstyle is often prevalent in the postseason, Tom Thibodeau and his coaching staff will likely be looking for additional scoring avenues.

According to Bleacher Reports, Mo Dakhil, the Knicks could find additional success in the playoffs by looking to score in transition more often.

“The Knicks are 16th in frequency of transition plays, but they are going to need more of them come playoff time,” Dakhil wrote. “Opponents can more easily scheme against isolation-heavy offenses than motion sets, meaning New York’s offense is more likely to get bogged down if it can’t get out and run…If the Knicks want to advance in the playoffs, they are going to need to find a way to generate a few more easy baskets on a nightly basis.”

Fortunately for the Knicks, they boast a plethora of athletic talent, including the likes of RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, and Mitchell Robinson, so if they can generate turnovers or attack straight off of rebounds, transition baskets might be a good points generator for them.

Brunson ended the regular season with 24 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.6% from deep, narrowing missing out on an All-Star selection that would have ensured the Knicks had two players at the event, due to Randle’s participation.