Heat Announce Crucial Injury Update Ahead of Game 1 vs. Celtics

The Boston Celtics won’t be getting much rest before their series against the Miami Heat. Game 1 in Miami will take place on Tuesday, just two days after Boston defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Meanwhile, the Heat haven’t played since Thursday, giving them a four-day rest.

However, just because the Heat have the benefit of a break between games doesn’t mean they’re at full health. Miami has struggled with injuries throughout the playoffs so far, and according to their latest injury report, those struggles haven’t ended quite yet.

On Monday, May 16, the Heat announced that six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry will miss Game 1 against the Celtics due to a hamstring injury. In addition, Gabe Vincent (hamstring), Caleb Martin (ankle), Max Strus (hamstring), and PJ Tucker (calf) are all listed as questionable.

#BOSvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (hamstring) has been ruled out of tomorrow's ECF Game 1 vs the Celtics. Caleb Martin (ankle), Max Strus (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (calf) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) are all listed as questionable. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 16, 2022

While the latter four are important cogs in Miami’s rotation, Lowry is the big name to note. He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury throughout the postseason and has played in just five of the Heat’s 11 playoff games so far. His absence has been a big-time loss, as Lowry was the team’s fourth-leading scorer during the regular season, and also topped the squad in assists.

Miami isn’t the only one dealing with absences, though. Boston’s injury report revealed that they could be without one of their top guys.

Celtics Injury Report for Game 1

The Celtics released their injury report on Monday, May 16. It listed just two players – Sam Hauser and Marcus Smart. Hauser, who has logged just four minutes in the playoffs so far, will be out due to a right shoulder instability episode. As for Smart, the point guard is listed as questionable with a right mid-foot sprain.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 1 vs Miami: Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) – OUT

Marcus Smart (right mid-foot sprain) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 16, 2022

While the cause of Smart’s injury has yet to be confirmed, he took a hard fall in Game 7 against the Bucks. Jaylen Brown fouled Giannis Antetokounmpo, causing the Bucks star to be launched into Smart, who was mid-air going for the block. Smart fell to the ground with force but remained in the game for the remainder of the contest.

Play

Marcus Smart knees Giannis in the head & takes scary fall face first in game 7 #nba #nbahighlights #nbahighlightstoday 2022-05-15T20:07:41Z

The notable absence from Boston’s injury report is big man Robert Williams, who has yet to appear in a game for the Celtics since Game 3 against the Bucks. Williams was active for Game 7, but he did not touch the floor. However, head coach Ime Udoka stated that Williams will be active in Game 1 against Miami with no restrictions.

Ime Udoka said Robert Williams will be available with no minutes restriction beginning in Game 1. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 16, 2022

If Smart ends up being sidelined, both teams would be without their starting point guards. This would be a massive blow to each side, as Lowry and Smart play crucial roles in their offenses.

Impact of Injuries in Game 1

As noted, Lowry was a dual-threat for the Heat this season, scoring and passing at a top-notch level. That being said, the former champion has struggled in the playoffs this season whilst dealing with his hamstring issue. Lowry is averaging just 6.2 points 3.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in the playoffs while shooting 29.7% from the field and 20.8% from deep.

Smart, on the other hand, has played well during the playoffs this year. The point guard is averaging 15.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists this postseason while shooting 41.6% from the field and 35.4% from three-point range.

It’s a huge blow for either team to be without their starting point guard, especially as the Eastern Conference Finals get underway. Lowry’s status has already been determined, but it’s unclear whether or not Smart plays. Regardless, Game 1 is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday night, and it can be streamed on ESPN.