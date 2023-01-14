Kyrie Irving Sounds Off on Ben Simmons After Celtics Shut Down Nets

The Boston Celtics are officially rolling again. After an up-and-down December and a wishy-washy start to 2023, they’ve now won five games in a row and have established themselves as the best team in the NBA. With their most recent win over the Brooklyn Nets, they extended their lead atop the conference to three games.

In the win, they managed to hold Kyrie Irving to 9-of-24 shooting from the field and just 24 points. Meanwhile, Ben Simmons failed to record a single point on the night, going 0-for-3 from the field. After the game, Irving sent Simmons a strong message about his play.

”He’s just gotta be himself. We’re not gonna put too much pressure on him,” Irving told Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. “We’re not gonna let this one particular game or any other games where he scored eight points, four points, it doesn’t matter. It’s all on us as a team to collectively put points on the board, and when he gets his opportunities, we just want him to be aggressive.”

Marcus Smart was matched up with Kyrie Irving on 29 possessions and allowed 9 points He guarded Nic Claxton on 6 possessions and allowed 2 points He guarded Ben Simmons on 6 possessions and allowed 0 points Read More From Heavy Back the Browns & Cavaliers With $200 in Bonus Bets He guarded Joe Harris on 6 possessions and allowed 3 points — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) January 13, 2023

Boston did a phenomenal job defending Brooklyn’s two stars, and with Kevin Durant out due to an MCL sprain, they could keep all of their focus on Irving and Simmons. Marcus Smart, who was Irving’s primary defender, guarding him for 5:27 of game time, put the clamps on his former teammate. When Smart was guarding Irving, the Nets guard shot just 4-of-10 from the field and 1-of-3 from deep (with a turnover).

As for Simmons, Tatum spent most of the game guarding him, logging 2:56 of matchup time. However, Simmons only attempted shots when guarded by one player – Luke Kornet. The Celtics big man held Simmons to 0-of-3 shooting and even forced a turnover.

Ben Simmons Praises Celtics Togetherness

After the game, Simmons spoke about how impressive the Celtics are as a unit. While he admitted that they have some extremely talented individual players on the roster, he said that it’s Boston’s togetherness and team play that makes them so great.

“They have some great individuals, but when you put it together, they play team basketball,” Simmons said via Taylor Snow, the Celtics’ team reporter. “They know their roles, they share the ball, they’re very consistent.”

Ben Simmons on the Celtics: "They have some great individuals, but when you put it together, they play team basketball. They know their roles, they share the ball, they’re very consistent." — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 13, 2023

Tatum led the Celtics in scoring against Brooklyn, pouring in 20 points, but it was Boston’s bench unit that led them to a win. Malcolm Brogdon dropped 16 points, Kornet scored 11, and Payton Pritchard dropped nine.

CJ McCollum Compliments Celtics Depth

Simmons isn’t the only opponent to compliment Boston’s roster in recent days. New Orleans Pelicans star CJ McCollum praised the Celtics’ depth pieces, name-dropping a few of their role players after Boston’s win over the Pelicans on January 11.

“That’s a championship-caliber team; they’re battled tested,” McCollum said. “They got a lot of different weapons; obviously, they’ve got two-headed monsters, but then they’ve got Malcolm Brogdon. They’ve got shooters all around them. White can shoot the ball. Horford can shoot the ball. [Grant] Williams can shoot it. So, they got a lot of different weapons that can hurt you. They got a taste of a potential championship, right? So, I think that’s the greed, that’s the hunger in them now to try to get back to that point.”