Kyrie Irving Mocks Celtics Fans During Twitch Rant

It’s clear that Boston Celtics fans and Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving have an interesting relationship. It’s clear that the two parties don’t care for each other, and every time they interact, it makes headlines. Well, on May 10, it happened again.

Irving was streaming on Twitch while a group of NBA fans began bombarding his chat. Various chat members began ridiculing Irving for being eliminated from the playoffs, telling him he should go back to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In response, Irving let the trolls know how little he cared about them. He began mocking their messages, ranting about how they all sound the same to him:

Ooh, Kyrie, what are you doing at home. Oooh, what are you doing at home? Are you going to Cancun? Where are you, are you at home? Oooh, Kyrie you suck.

Then, Irving turned his attention toward Boston and their fans:

What are you doing? Oh my god. Go back to Cleveland, oh my god. Boston hates you, oh my god. That’s how y’all sound to me. Cockroaches.

The Nets guard then proceeded to laugh off the hate. Irving is new to this sort of interaction with fans. During Brooklyn’s first-round series against Boston, he got into with Celtics fans on several occasions.

Irving’s Recent Beef With Celtics Fans

During Game 1 of the Celtics’ series against the Nets in this year’s playoffs, Irving was booed almost every time he touched the ball. Irving put his hands behind his head on an inbounds play and flipped off the crowd behind him, who were sending jeers his way. He then went on to mock the crowd, putting his hands to his face and pretending to cry.

Fans caught up to Irving after Game 1, too. A group of Celtics fans watched on as Irving entered the Nets locker room. One fan yelled out, ‘Kyrie you suck,’ to which Irving replied, ‘Suck my d***, b****.’

Bostonians found the irony in these actions, as Irving spoke out before the series about how he and Celtics fans should remember all the good times rather than hate each other:

I hope we could move past my Boston era and reflect on some of the highlights I left at TD Garden that they can replay. Move forward. Just a new paradigm, baby.

Irving’s teammate, Kevin Durant, also gave his thoughts on the situation, providing a level-headed explanation of his teammate’s relationship with Boston fans.

Durant Says Irving Situation Is ‘Rooted in Love’

Ahead of Game 2 of the Celtics vs. Nets first-round matchup this year, Durant talked to the media about Irving’s relationship with Boston fans. He said that it’s ‘rooted in love’:

It’s rooted in love. They once loved you, they once cheered for you, bought your merchandise, had life-altering experiences coming to games watching you play. So when it gets ripped from them in a trade or a player wanting to leave, it feels like a piece of them is gone too.

Irving also mentioned that the relationship is based on love, but he took a different approach with his wording. He compared Celtics fans to a ‘scorned girlfriend’ back on March 7 during a post-game interview:

It’s like the scorned girlfriend that just wants an explanation on why I left or still hoping for a text back. It’s fun while it lasted. That’s the relationship that makes it fun.

With how often Irving has been streaming lately, it’s possible that more of these incidents pop up moving forward because, as Irving noted, the poor relationship he has with Celtics fans will likely last for the remainder of his career.