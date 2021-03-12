Kyrie Irving Sounds Off After Celtics Postgame Interaction

Kyrie Irving had what former teammate Marcus Smart dubbed a “vintage” performance on Thursday night. In Brooklyn’s first game back from the All-Star break, the Nets toppled the Boston Celtics 121-109, on the shoulders of Irving’s season-high (tied) 40-point outing.

Yet, the most noteworthy aspect of Irving’s night may have been following regulation, as the All-Star point guard embraced his former Celtics teammates, sharing hugs before exiting the court.

Readily questioned for his ability to jive with teammates, Irving used the postgame video conference to call out the people who have cast this perception upon him.

“Big surprise to a lot of people,” Irving exclaimed. “All that s*** talking about me and all the relationships I have with every former teammate of mine. I’m glad we get to see it every single game that I’ve got some great people out here.”

Irving Denounces Idea Celtics Game Added Extra Motivation

Irving, who was a member of the Celtics’ roster for two seasons (2017-18), has been a thorn in the side of his former team this season. In his two matchups with Boston, the veteran guard has combined for 77 points (38.5 ppg), topping the Cs in both games. Yet, he fights back at the belief that there is added motivation when he takes the court vs. his now-Eastern Conference foe.

“I know a lot of people in the league well,” Irving stated. “That’s my former team obviously and I let the casual NBA fans talk about what it can mean in terms of a special night.”

As for Irving, his main focus is on the big picture.

“I’m just waiting for the main stage going on and playing in front of millions of people,” he said. “Games like this in the middle of the season where you go against guys that you have known well, it’s always a blessing.”

Headed by what has the makings of being an all-time trio, the Nets currently sit in second place in the East, owning a record of 25-13. Irving, who unofficially shifted to shooting guard to allow James Harden to thrive at the one-spot, has been a walking bucket of late. The former No. 1 overall pick is currently averaging a career-high 27.7 points per game, good enough for eighth-most league-wide.

His 40-point performance on Thursday night marked the fifth such occurrence over his 47-game tenure in Brooklyn. Only Vince Carter and John Williamson have recorded more 40-point games in Nets franchise history, via ESPN.

Marcus Smart Shines in Return From injury

While Boston may have been caught sleeping on Thursday night, it wasn’t all bad for the Cs. Guard Marcus Smart returned to the team’s lineup for the first time since late January. The 26-year-old came off the bench to pour in 19 points, including knocking down three of his five three-point attempts in 21 minutes of play.

“It felt good to be back out there with those guys,” Smart said following the game. “Obviously first game back, a little jitters. But it’s like riding a bike. I just come back and do what I do: try to help my team win games.”

Despite his solid performance, it obviously wasn’t enough for Boston to pull off the victory, as the 12-point defeat ended a four-game winning streak for the Celtics. Still, Smart is proud of the effort his team put forth.

“We were right there,” Smart claimed. “We played a really good team. And we’ve got some things we need to clean up, but it was very promising. I’m proud of the way we played. I’m proud of the effort. And the shots fell for them tonight, shots fell for us here and there. Just gotta finish the game out, but like I said, I’m proud of the way we played tonight.”

