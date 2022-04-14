Jayson Tatum Reveals Kyrie Irving’s True Feelings About Celtics

For the second season in a row, the Boston Celtics will be taking on the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. In a weird way, things are set to be completely different, yet exactly the same. They are different in the sense that both rotors have changed immensely since last year, and this time around, Boston is the higher seed. But they are the same in the sense that the same core people are there.

Whenever Kyrie Irving returns to town, the story manages to make headlines. Irving’s saga with the Celtics has been well-documented, and it’s one most Bostonians wish they could forget. Although simultaneously, it’s one that they refuse to forget, as they constantly rain down boos toward Irving when he steps foot inside TD Garden.

And while he’s compared himself to Boston’s ex-girlfriend in the past, it’s not hard to see why Celtics fans love to boo him. He walked out in front of a crowd of fans and told them he planned to re-sign in Boston. Then he didn’t. Everyone is allowed to change their minds, but that doesn’t mean people are going to be happy about it.

There’s clearly no love lost between the two parties. That being said, Celtics star Jayson Tatum recently revealed that there may be a hint of regret on the side of Irving.

Tatum Reveals Irving’s Feelings About Celtics Departure

After Boston’s practice on April 13, Tatum talked to the media and was asked about the upcoming matchup against Irving and the Nets. More specifically, the topic of his relationship with Irving came up. Surprisingly, the young star mentioned that Irving regretted the way he left things with the Celtics:

Obviously, we’ve talked and, there are some things that he told me he wishes he would have done differently. But, I think that’s just part of life. You know, nobody’s perfect. You just gotta move on from it as you get older.





Play



Jayson Tatum Says Kyrie Irving Wished He Did Things Differently in Boston | Celtics Practice BRIGHTON, MA — Celtics Forward Jayson Tatum spoke to the media after Boston's practice on Wednesday as they prepare to face the Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics will play Game 1 of the Playoffs at TD Garden on Sunday at 3:30 ET. Tatum on Kyrie Irving: "Obviously we've talked and there's some things that he told… 2022-04-13T18:50:52Z

The 24-year-old declined to comment any further on the matter, leaving fans with a certain mysterious feeling. As mentioned, there’s really no love lost between Irving and Celtics fans, but a big “what if” surely hangs over both parties’ heads. Irving’s Celtics were supposed to be a super team. Instead, they fell apart within a couple of seasons.

The pair are still close, and Tatum mentioned in his press conference that he learned a lot from Irving throughout their two years together. It’s not shocking to hear that the two still speak, but it’s definitely interesting to know that Irving has some regrets.

Irving’s Tenure in Boston and Antics Since

During his two years in Boston, Irving notched 127 appearances, but only played in nine playoff games. Of course, all of those came in the season Boston was knocked out by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round. That series was the final straw for Irving and the Celtics.

That next offseason, instead of signing the aforementioned extension, Irving left Boston for Brooklyn, choosing to pair up with longtime friend Kevin Durant. In hindsight, it was clear the two had been planning to join forces for a while.

Several years and a pandemic later, Irving and Durant are still teammates, yet neither he nor the Celtics can escape the hateful narrative that connects them. Just last season, Irving took it upon himself to stomp on the Celtics logo in the middle of TD Garden. This resulted in outrage among Celtics fans, adding to a long list of issues they have with the superstar.

So, while Tatum’s tale of Irving’s regrets is certainly an interesting one, it’s highly unlikely that it alters the relationship between the two sides. Irving still clearly has some disdain for Boston, and Celtics fans adamantly dislike Irving. That’s just the way it is.