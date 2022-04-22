Ex-Celtic, 11-Year Veteran Could Be Traded This Offseason: Report

The Boston Celtics put together a great roster this season. They ended the season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference and hold a 2-0 lead over the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are leading the way with a solid cast of role players behind them. That being said, Boston has parted ways with its fair share of quality

Over the past few seasons, guys like Gordon Hayward, Al Horford, Kemba Walker, Kelly Olynyk, and Daniel Theis have departed from Boston. Even lower-level players like Max Strus and Javonte Green have gone on to find success in other cities. And while Horford and Theis have made their way back to Boston, before this year, it was a rarity to see a player return to the Celtics.

However, according to a recent rumor, one former Celtic could be on the move this offseason. Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reported on April 19 that the LA Clippers are “are widely expected to look at Morris’ contract as a way to facilitate potential trades to upgrade the roster.” (H/T Bleacher Report)

Marcus Morris liked this tweet: pic.twitter.com/ho8GyIkEDf — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 20, 2022

The Clippers were eliminated in the Play-In Tournament this season after losing two games in a row to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans. With superstar Kawhi Leonard expected to return to the court next season, improving the roster around him should be the top priority.

Morris’ Stats With Celtics and Clippers

After beginning his career with the Houston Rockets, Morris spent time with the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons before making his way to Boston for the 2017-18 season. He spent two years with the Celtics, averaging 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from behind the three-point line.

Morris then left Boston for the New York Knicks. However, he only spent 43 games in New York before being traded to the Clippers. The 32-year-old veteran has been there ever since. In his two-and-a-half seasons in LA, Morris has averaged 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from deep.

In November of 2020, the Clippers inked Morris to a four-year, $64 million extension that keeps him under contract through the 2023-24 season. Next year, Morris is set to make roughly $16.4 million. He’s made a name for himself thanks to his high-intensity play and great three-point shooting.

Potential Celtics Trade for Morris

The question then becomes, should the Celtics trade for Morris? Based on their current financial situation and what the Clippers would be looking for, the answer is probably no, but let’s take a look at what that potential deal would look like anyways.

Marcus Morris Sr. said that backup point guard is where the team can add to make their roster stronger. Jason Preston could be that guy and is already on the roster. Curious to see LAC's confidence in him reflected in their moves. If they are, they'll shop around in other areas. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) April 16, 2022

According to Greif, the Clippers will be looking to upgrade their roster, and Morris himself said that a backup point guard is the team’s greatest need. If Boston wanted to make a deal, a Derrick White for Morris swap would work straight up. However, that would see Boston deal their second-best ball-handler.

That being said, if the Clippers just wanted to ditch Morris’ salary, Boston could make that happen. They’re still holding onto a TPE worth $17.1 million from the Evan Fournier deal to the Knicks last offseason. However, the Clippers are looking to improve. That move doesn’t help them get there unless they have another trade already lined up.

All-in-all, the chances Boston trades for Morris are slim, but the chances he gets traded in general are evidently high. Morris’ three-point shooting will make him a very enticing trade chip for plenty of contenders around the league.