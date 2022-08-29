Lakers a Legitimate Threat To Land Celtics Superstar: Exec

Despite the impressive efforts put forth by Brad Stevens and company this summer, when discussing the Boston Celtics virtually every media outlet has found itself devoting a majority of its time to discussing how the franchise could be the ideal and most realistic landing spot for superstar, Kevin Durant.
Seemingly from the moment it was announced on June 30 that the wing had requested a trade from Brooklyn, the C’s were viewed as the team that could piece together the most enticing offer the Nets could potentially receive.
A major reason for this was due to the idea that young star Jaylen Brown likely would be used as the top-billed outbound asset, as many labeled him as the best centerpiece that could be seen heading to Brooklyn in any hypothetical Durant blockbuster this summer.
Now, as time has gone by these once deafening trade rumors have all but faded away, as both KD and the Nets have come to an agreement to stay together in hopes of winning the 2023 NBA Finals.
And while the dying down of this situation should be viewed as nothing but a positive for the Boston Celtics, as the vast majority of fans were not so fond of the idea of seeing such a deal go down in the first place, unfortunately, it hasn’t stopped the discussions of Brown possibly leaving at some point in the future.
Despite being eligible for an extension this offseason, there are many who believe that the 25-year-old could opt to wait out the remaining two years of his current deal in hopes of securing a max contract via free agency in the summer of 2024 where he could theoretically land an annual salary starting at $42 million.
Should he wind up hitting the open market, one should expect that virtually every team will look to pursue the star wing and, according to an anonymous Eastern Conference executive who recently spoke with Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, the Los Angeles Lakers could be one of these teams.
“Obviously, a star comes up when the Lakers have cap space and there is going to be that speculation. There are players who want to play for the Lakers because they’re the Lakers and they’re in L.A., but I don’t think Brown is an L.A. guy that way. It’s more just because he’d want to play with LeBron, if LeBron was going to stay there, if Davis stays healthy, if they are back to competing in the West and not just trying to make a play-in. That’s the lure for anyone in that free-agent class.”