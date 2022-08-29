Lakers a Legitimate Threat To Land Celtics Superstar: Exec

Jaylen Brown has been very vocal about his respect and admiration for LeBron James over the years and even was selected fourth overall by the Lakers superstar during the 2021 NBA All-Star Game Draft.

Considering James just signed a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension that will run through the 2024-25 season, he’s expected to still be residing in Los Angeles when the Boston Celtics wing is slated to become a free agent.

Brown a Major ‘Loser’ of Offseason Drama

This summer, Jaylen Brown’s name was constantly being floated around as a possible trade candidate during the Kevin Durant circus.

Though this may have been a true disappointment to see for many fans, this was especially true for the All-Star himself, who even went to social media to emote his feelings on the trade talks by sharing a three-letter tweet.

Because of his reported inclusion in blockbuster discussions despite having one of the best seasons of his career and, at times, serving as the most productive player for the Boston Celtics during the 2022 NBA Finals, Zach Harper of The Athletic believes that Brown is one of the biggest losers from the now disbanded Durant sweepstakes.

“Brown going through trade rumors might be normal, but there’s a certain point where enough might be enough. You can’t blame the Celtics for looking at a potential swap involving Brown and Durant. It’s impossible to argue that Durant isn’t an upgrade over Brown, but you could still question fit on some level with him and Tatum versus what we’ve seen with the growth of the Tatum-Brown duo.

“If Brown has a tough start to the season, the trade rumors will be blamed, and overanalyzing his demeanor and body language will become the work of social media sleuths. The Celtics worked through some internal stuff that bubbled over to the media last season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that gets fixed again. Before this offseason, Brown was never compared to what Durant was doing.

“Now that comparison will find its way into plenty of talking points. Brown can handle a lot of this, but this could wear on him. He’ll just have to block out any noise and make sure to save his big nights for when Boston faces the Nets.”

Even with these questions of whether or not the Tatum-Brown tandem can wind up leading the Celtics to banner 18, since joining forces in 2017 the team has accumulated a record of 239-151 (.613), been to three Eastern Conference Finals, won the 2022 Eastern Conference crown, and are currently tabbed as favorites to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy come the conclusion of 2022-23.

Brown ‘All-in on Boston’

An adrenalin-filled offseason hasn’t seemed to rattle Jaylen Brown all that much, if at all. In fact, an NBA executive told Heavy’s Steve Bulpett that, if the Boston Celtics are willing to commit for the long-haul, then so, too, is the wing.

“I think Jaylen IS long term,” the executive told Bulpett. “If they want him long term and they’re going to pay him the contract he deserves, I think he’s all-in on Boston. From everything I’ve been told, Jaylen’s a loyal guy. I know frustration can happen when things aren’t going well, and I think we saw some of that earlier in this past season.

“But when you take a step back and look at things, I think he wants to be there. And any problems that could ever happen with that relationship would probably have to come from him getting the idea that they’re not in on him. And right now, I don’t see that from the Celtics. I think they know what they have in Jaylen — now and for the future — and they want to keep that going.”

Reports are that the Celtics have been in constant communication with Brown throughout the summer and appear driven to once again compete for their first NBA Championship since 2008.