Lakers Dangle 21-Year-Old Wing in Trade Offer to Celtics: Report

Wheels have begun turning around the NBA, and some big trades are already in the history books. Yet we’re still waiting for the Boston Celtics to announce a trade that sees them duck under the luxury tax.

Sure, there’s nothing glamorous about shedding salary, and fans won’t be pleased if saving money results in an early playoff exit. But Brad Stevens is committed to future cap flexibility, and ducking a tax bill this season is a viable way to retain maneuverability moving forwards.

So far, Dennis Schroder’s name has been the most prominent when discussing potential casualties of Boston’s cost-cutting measures. But it would seem that Josh Richardson is starting to entice teams around the league, with the Los Angeles Lakers having a notable interest.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, “The Lakers are the latest team to have been linked to Boston’s efforts to trade Josh Richardson,” and judging by the Western Conference team’s struggles this season, they may firm up their interest before the February 10 trade deadline passes.

Lakers Could Offer Talen Horton-Tucker in Deal

According to Brian Robb of MassLive.com, the Lakers have been shopping around for an impactful veteran over the last few weeks as they look to shore up their rotation after a slow start to the season.

“A new intriguing suitor for Richardson, though, is the Lakers, given their collection of assets. The team has been shopping a package of Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, and a future first-round pick now for several weeks in hopes of landing an impact veteran and sources tell MassLive that Horton-Tucker and a future pick has been offered for Richardson,” Robb wrote in a recent article.

Is Richardson available? The answer is yes, but #Celtics aren’t willing to just give him up unless the return is substantial, as he fits into their potential post-Schröder plans, is signed next year and has played well @CelticsCLNS Live from NYC: https://t.co/MylGUynsmV pic.twitter.com/eaYE5FXboa — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) February 8, 2022

Horton-Tucker is 21-years-old, and in his third NBA season, the Chicago native has impressed with his physicality and ability to get downhill at will. However, the third-year shooting guard’s scoring numbers are worrisome this year, with him hitting just 25% from deep and 30% from mid-range, and even his 59% around the rim is below average for a player of his size at the shooting guard position.

As such, it’s unlikely the Celtics accept a deal centered around another project who has difficulty scoring the rock. Especially when the player they’re giving up is as talented and valuable as Richardson.

Celtics Reluctant to Trade Richardson

As revealed by Heavy.com’s NBA insider Steve Bulpett, the Celtics are reluctant to move on from Josh Richardson due to his reliable play off the bench this season. “The Celtics are said to be willing to pay the cost if the right deal presents itself, but an opportunity at this time to acquire a player who could dramatically improve their prospects appears remote,” Bulpett wrote.

Richardson has been one of Boston’s most reliable contributors this season, providing reliable defense, innovative off-ball movement, and valuable scoring for a team that has struggled for an offensive identity. It’s also worth remembering the Celtics extended the veteran wing before the season began, which speaks volumes of how much the coaching staff value his leadership and production.

Sources: #Celtics are actively shopping Dennis Schroder. Brad Stevens would like to add more shooting and – if Josh Richardson isn’t dealt – has an ancillary ball handler with size who can assume some of Schroder’s responsibilities. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 8, 2022

Of course, every player has their price, and should a reasonable deal come across Stevens’ desk, odds are he will pull the trigger on an exchange. Yet, there’s no telling what type of return package the front office expects, which makes things somewhat unpredictable.

Luckily, there are less than 48 hours until the February 10 trade deadline at the time of writing, so we should have answers to how the Celtics will progress with getting under the luxury tax and who the inevitable casualty is going to be. Or, they could surprise us and swing for the fences, maybe even make a move for a star. At this point, anything is possible.