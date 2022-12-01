Lakers Make Crucial Decision on Ex-Celtic: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have decided to move in a different with former Boston Celtics wing Matt Ryan. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Lakers are waiving Ryan.

“The Lakers are waiving wing shooter Matt Ryan,” Charania said. “Ryan impressed in stint with L.A., shooting 38.2 percent from 3, including a clutch shot in win over Pelicans in November. The move opens up a roster spot for Lakers ahead of Dec. 15 trade date.”

After making the Laker’s opening night roster, Ryan played 12 games for the Lakers, where he averaged 3.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 10.8 minutes a game while shooting 30.6 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from three – Charania’s inaccurate reporting of Ryan’s three-point shooting above stemmed from what his three-point percentage was before the Lakers took on the Portland Trail Blazers on November 30.

The trade date on December 15 that Charania is referring to is the exact date when NBA free agents who signed new contracts with their current team over the summer are eligible to be traded. By waiving Ryan, the Lakers open up a roster spot in case they acquire two players while trading away one.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers will do something like that, but at 8-12, they may want to see if they can upgrade their roster when that fateful trade date comes.

Ryan’s Buzzer-Beater

On November 2, Ryan saved the Lakers from losing to the New Orleans Pelicans when he hit a buzzer-beating three to tie the game at 111-111.

The Lakers would go on to win 120-117, and it would not have been possible without Ryan’s buzzer-beater.

After his heroics saved the Lakers, Ryan detailed his confidence in his shooting abilities while also voicing his gratitude to their coach for giving him the opportunity to hit the game-tying shot.

“My confidence when it comes to shooting is unwavering,” Ryan said. “I wouldn’t be here if that wasn’t the case after the past year and a half, two years I’ve had. I wouldn’t be able to play at this level if I didn’t think I could. I wasn’t making a lot of shots all game. I had three or four in-and-outs, and I’m just thankful coach gave me the opportunity to hit a three at the end to send it to OT.”

Ryan also added that he’s had opportunities like that before while adding how big that shot was for him.

“Last year in the G-League, I had a couple of opportunities to send games into OT or win it, and I was like (zero) for three doing those shots. I had a good shot in summer league to win a game. Then this is definitely the biggest shot of my life so far. Hopefully, there’s a bunch more to come.”

Former Celtics Playing for the Lakers

With Ryan gone, Dennis Schröder is now the only former Celtic to be playing for the Lakers. However, ever since LeBron James came to the Lakers in 2018, multiple former Celtics have played for the Lakers besides Schröder and Ryan, including Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley, Isaiah Thomas, and Mo Wagner.

Note that Schröder and Wagner played for the Lakers before playing for the Celtics.