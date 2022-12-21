LeBron James Shuts Down Lakers Trade Talks: ‘Go Ask Rob’

The Los Angeles Lakers have found themselves floated in trade rumors since they failed to make the playoffs at the end of last season.

However, it would appear that LeBron James has finally tired of all the noise because when he was asked about a potential trade following the Lakers’ December 18 victory over the Washington Wizards, he quickly batted the question away.

“Not a question for me…I have no idea. When I’m playing, I show up, prepare, go to work and get my guys ready to go win a basketball game. I play the game; I’m not in the front office, so we’ll see. But I’m focused on the game and us trying to win basketball games, especially when I’m out on the floor…Go ask (GM) Rob (Pelinka) those questions.,” James told The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

The Lakers currently sit 12th in the Western Conference, 1.5 games out of the playoff picture, and have struggled to sustain a high-level offense for more than three or four games at a time. However, from an individual standpoint, LeBron has been exceptional, averaging 27 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 31.2% from deep.

Lakers Accused of Wasting LeBron’s Last Two Years

Since the Lakers lifted a championship in the 2020 season, they have been eliminated from the playoffs in the first round (2021) by the Phoenix Suns and failed to make the post-season altogether (2022).

According to a Western Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy on Sports Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, the Lakers have wasted the last few years of LeBron’s career, and acquiring Anthony Davis is a significant reason why.

“If everything had gone as planned, Anthony Davis would be an MVP, and LeBron would be averaging 20 points. The idea of trading for Davis when they did was that in a few years, there would be less pressure on LeBron, but here he is, averaging 27 points and near the top of the league (12th) in minutes played. This is his 20th season, and there is no way they should be asking that of him. They won a championship, so you can’t discount that, but they’ve really sort of wasted these last few years of LeBron’s career. That’s because of Davis, how much it cost them for him to get to L.A. and how much it has hurt them that he can’t stay healthy,” The executive said.

Unfortunately, Davis has been ruled out of the Lakers rotation for the foreseeable future due to a foot injury he sustained during the team’s December 16 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Anthony Davis’ Injury ‘Is Not Good’

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who was speaking on a December 19 episode of The Hoops Collective, it appears that Davis will miss a significant amount of time as he rehabs from his current injury.

“He’s not gonna be out a game or two. He’s gonna be out an extended period…Hopefully, it’s an injury he can get some treatment on and get it healed. It’s not good. It’s not a sprained ankle. It’s not a sprained foot. From what I understand, it’s something more concerning than that,” Windhorst said.

Davis’ latest injury couldn’t have come at a worse time, as his recent performances had established the superstar forward as the Lakers’ primary offensive weapon and placed him firmly in the MVP conversation. Throughout his first 25 games of the season, Davis averaged 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game while converting his two-point attempts at a 61.8% clip.

The Lakers will need to be cautious with how quickly they look to bring Davis back because if he re-aggravates the injury later in the season, it could quickly end any chances Los Angeles has of making the NBA Finals and challenging for a championship trophy.