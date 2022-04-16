Celtics Predicted to Lose Upcoming Free Agent to NBA Champions

The Boston Celtics have been one of the best teams in the NBA since the start of the new year. Their defense has been off the charts, their offense has finally come around, and they climbed all the way up to the second seed in the Eastern Conference. And the best part of it all? Almost every player on the roster is under contract for next year, too.

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams both inked contract extensions this past offseason. Grant Williams, Payton Pritchard, and Aaron Nesmith are still on their rookie contracts. Al Horford has one season left on his deal, Jaylen Brown has two more, Daniel Theis has three more, and Jayson Tatum has four more left with a player option in the last year.

However, there are a few select players that will not be under team control at the end of the year. Sam Hauser and Juwan Morgan have team options that the team could choose to pick up or decline. Nik Stauskas signed a two-year contract with the Celtics back on March 4. Matt Ryan and Brodric Thomas are on two-way deals. That just leaves Luke Kornet.

Kornet is the only player currently on a standard contract with the Celtics that is not under team control for next season. The 7’2 big man spent time with Boston at the end of last year and spent the majority of this season with the Maine Celtics. He was then signed to a one-year deal after Boston’s trade-deadline antics left them with open roster spots.

Kornet Predicted to Leave Celtics This Offseason

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report put out an article on April 14 that projected future landing spots for Boston’s upcoming free agents. This list included Hauser, Morgan, and Kornet. Buckley believes the former two will be back with the Celtics (at least for training camp) next year, but he made a different prediction for Kornet.

The Bleacher Report writer said that, based on his skillset, other teams could be interested in Kornet this summer:

He’s a 7’2″ center who has, on occasion at least, flashed the coveted combination of shot-blocking and floor-spacing. His career per-36-minutes averages include 2.4 three-pointers and 2.0 blocks, per Basketball Reference. It has been a little while since he has hit many threes, but he cleared 35 percent from range each of his first two seasons, and his career 75.3 free-throw percentage makes you want to buy his shooting touch.

Buckley landed on the Milwaukee Bucks as the most likely landing spot for Kornet next year, predicting that the big man will sign a training-camp contract with the defending NBA champions.

Kornet’s Value to Celtics and Bucks

According to Buckley, the Celtics don’t have much use for Kornet next year. He said that Boston doesn’t need much more help in the frontcourt:

Someone will probably want another look at Kornet next season, but it almost certainly won’t be Boston. At full strength, the Celtics are well covered up front, with Robert Williams III, Al Horford, Daniel Theis and Grant Williams all capable of manning the middle.

However, Kornet might have a chance to play a role in Milwaukee. Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis are their first two options at center, but after that, things are wide open. They traded for Serge Ibaka at the trade deadline, but he’s off the books at the end of the year. Kornet could step in and be that third-string center.

Based on Buckley’s prediction, it seems as though Kornet’s time in Boston could be coming to a close at the end of the year. The Green Kornet. Groot. A man with many nicknames. If he does end up leaving Boston, hopefully, he finds a team where he can thrive.