Magic Players Go Viral for Trolling Celtics After Back-to-Back Upset Wins

The weekend did not go according to plan for the Boston Celtics. After a rough three-game California trip that saw them lose two out of three games, they returned home only to lose two-straight games to the Orlando Magic.

While both were somewhat close games, the Magic out-hustled the Celtics throughout each contest, earning the edge. And after their most recent win on Sunday night, several members of the Magic tweeted out a GIF mocking the Celtics.

Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, and Wendell Carter Jr. all posted the GIF to their Twitter timeline. The GIF depicted a former Magic player slapping Eddie House, a former member of the Celtics and current analyst for NBC Sports Boston, across the back of the head.

While Carter did not appear in either of Orlando’s most recent games against the Celtics, Fultz, Anthony, and Bamba were able to help will their team to victory. However, rookie Paolo Banchero led the team in scoring on Sunday night, dropping a career-high 31 points in the victory.

For the Celtics, it was Jaylen Brown who led the way in scoring with 24 points, as Jayson Tatum was out for the contest due to personal reasons. It was widely speculated that he took the game off to spend time with his son, Deuce, as there was lots of social media posts made on Saturday depicting them at a birthday bash.

NBA Fines Al Horford for Incident vs. Magic

With the two losses, the Celtics now find themselves tied for first place in the Eastern Conference with the Milwaukee Bucks, as their record stands at 22-9. And with their two wins, the Magic’s win streak extended to six in a row.

But the losses alone weren’t the only problems for the Celtics over the weekend. In their tilt against Orlando on Friday night, Al Horford was ejected in the second quarter for elbowing Mo Wagner. On Sunday morning, the league announced that Horford had been fined $25,000 by the NBA for the altercation.

“Boston Celtics forward-center Al Horford has been fined $25,000 for making unnecessary and excessive contact to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations,” the NBA announced.

The following has been announced by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/WwLIQfh3T7 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 18, 2022

Jayson Tatum Disagrees With Al Horford Ejection

The ejection hurt Boston down the stretch of their game against the Magic on Friday, but Horford was back in action on Sunday. Unfortunately, the result remained the same. However, after the incident on Friday, Jayson Tatum revealed that he disagreed with the decision to eject Horford.

“That was unbelievable,” Tatum said. “I couldn’t believe Al got thrown out the game. I didn’t think that was warranted. Especially once they went to go review, they saw that Mo fouled him; first, that’s how I got to shoot the free throws. You know, sometimes guys get tired of people grabbing on them and the ref not seeing it. So, s***, as a grown man, you take it in your own hands to get somebody up off of you, and that’s all he did, just got him up off of him because he was getting fouled. I don’t think Al deserved to get thrown out of the game at all.”