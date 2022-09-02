Celtics Guard Projected to Make All-Star Game This Season

Now that the summer of Boston Celtics trade rumors is (seemingly) over, fans can get back to thinking about next season. Boston has a great roster already in place from last year and made two stunning additions – Danilo Gallinari (who just suffered an unfortunate injury) and Malcolm Brogdon.

The latter of those two players was acquired in a trade that shocked a lot of people. Brad Stevens sent five players and a first-round pick to the Indiana Pacers for Brogdon, and he’ll now join Marcus Smart, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard in what could be considered the league’s best backcourt.

And while Brogdon is expected to take on a sixth-man role, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes he could have a very high ceiling. In a recent article, he predicted that Brogdon’s ceiling for the upcoming season could be an All-Star appearance.

“Stardom might initially seem like a reach for Brogdon, whose two-way versatility makes him a perfect fit in a complementary role. Having said that, he was one of only a dozen players to average at least 19 points, five assists and five rebounds in each of the past two seasons, per Stathead Basketball, so it’s not like his stat lines are far away from star-quality,” Buckley wrote.

MALCOLM BROGDON CALLED GAME ❄️ pic.twitter.com/Oa7yqdzQlk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2021

During his time in Indiana (when he was healthy), Brogdon looked like an All-Star-caliber player. But since the Pacers were never great and he couldn’t stay healthy, he never earned the recognition.

However, Buckley outlined exactly what Brogdon needs to do to reach that peak.

How Brogdon Makes All-Star Team

The most important goal for Brogdon next year is to stay healthy, but past that, Buckley pointed toward the need for a consistent three-point jump shot and the ability to get consistent touches as the most important factors in Brogdon’s All-Star campaign.

“He has to stay healthy, though, and that’s been a challenge throughout his career. Beyond that, he needs to find consistency with his outside shot (31.2 percent last season, 38.8 the year prior) and find enough touches on this fully loaded offense to catch All-Star voters’ attention.

There isn’t an impossibility in that list, though, so Brogdon has a shot,” said Buckley.

Malcolm Brogdon is locked in vs. the Lakers 🔒 23 PTS

9-13 FG | 4-5 3PM

18 MIN Cooking. pic.twitter.com/tzNng3hJzd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 13, 2021

But with his high hopes came bad ones, as Buckley was writing about the ceilings and floors of Boston’s stars.

Brogdon’s Potential Floor Next Season

While Buckley believes that there is a pathway for Brogdon to make the All-Star Game next year, he also thinks that Brogdon fails to stay healthy and could potentially fall out of Boston’s closing lineup completely.

“Brogdon played 75 games in his rookie season and hasn’t topped 64 appearances since. He made a career-low 36 appearances last season, which marked the second time in five years that he failed to play 50 games.

“If injuries have the 29-year-old in and out of the lineup, the Celtics could seek a more consistent presence to establish a rhythm with their closing group,” Buckley stated.

Only time will tell how Brogdon’s season plays out, but with the Celtics having championship aspirations, fans should be hoping for the All-Star appearance rather than the injury-riddled storyline.