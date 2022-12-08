Key Celtics Player Listed Among ‘Best Shooters’ in NBA

The Boston Celtics have been the best team in the NBA so far this season. But what might be even more impressive is how great their offense has been. If the season were to end today, the Celtics would lay claim to the best offensive rating in league history (119.9).

A big part of their success have been the elite three-point shooters they employ on the roster. From Sam Hauser to Grant Williams, most of their role players are absolute sharpshooters. But none of them are among the NBA’s best shooters, according to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report. The only Celtic on that list is Malcolm Brogdon.

“Scorching-hot above-the-break marksmanship suggests that Malcolm Brogdon may continue climbing up this list,” Favale wrote. “He’s shooting 50.8 percent on non-corner threes—the second-highest mark in the league among 280 players who have uncorked at least 15 of these triples.”

Three Celtics rank among the NBA's top 5 in 3P%. Those 3 guys also own the top 3 spots in the East. 1. Malcolm Brogdon: 49.4%

2. Damion Lee: 48.4%

3. Grant Williams: 46.74%

4. Brandon Ingram: 46.67%

5. Al Horford: 46.6% Sam Hauser (45.5%) is 10th in the NBA and 5th in the East. pic.twitter.com/bRn27LoMrT — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 8, 2022

Boston traded for Brogdon this past summer, giving up Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, a pick, and three bench players in the process. He’s been a crucial part of their success this season as the team’s sixth man.

After spending the rest of his career with the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers, Brogdon has thrived during his stint with Boston so far. He’s appeared in 21 of the team’s 26 games this year, playing 23.0 minutes per contest. Brogdon is averaging 14.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game on 50.0% shooting from the field and 49.4% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Celtics Shooter Reveals Inspirations

Brogdon is far from the only great shooter on the Celtics. As noted, Hauser is one of the most impressive breakout players of the season. He’s emerged as a key piece of the Celtics’ rotation.

Former Celtics player and NBC Sports Boston host Eddie House recently interviewed Hauser. He revealed that Kyle Korver and Klay Thompson are two of his inspirations.

“I would say probably Kyle Korver was one of them, and Klay Thompson for sure,” Hauser said. “It’s just the way they fly off screens and can make really difficult shots look so easy.”

Eddie House talks about shooting with Sam Hauser NBC Sports Boston analyst, and former Celtics sharpshooter himself, Eddie House talks with Sam Hauser about his breakout season.

He also noted that having coach Joe Mazzulla’s trust is the most important thing.

“Playing my role, making my shots when they pass it to me,” Hauser explained. “I think it definitely earns some trust. Especially Joe. I mean, I feel like having trust from him is the biggest thing.”

Celtics Star Understands Goal

As Boston’s shooters continue to play their part, Jayson Tatum has been playing his to perfection. After Boston’s blowout win over the Phoenix Suns, Tatum explained that nothing else matters unless the Celtics bring home another championship.

“Everybody in the locker room understands what we’re trying to do. We realize that we’ve got the best record; we’re 21-5. You know, with that comes a decision every night to play as hard as we can on both ends…The goal is still the same: to get back to the Finals and get over that hump. So, while we’re having fun and happy with the way we’re playing. Nobody in that locker room is celebrating, satisfied with where we’re at. None of this means anything if we don’t hang a banner. So, you know, that’s the ultimate goal.”