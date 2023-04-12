Celtics Guard Malcolm Brogdon Gets 2-Word Message on 6MOY Race

In just his first season with the Boston Celtics, veteran Malcolm Brogdon has seamlessly transitioned from being a legitimate franchise point guard to a primary reserve option.

With his efforts and high level of production, the 30-year-old has thrust himself soundly into the conversation for the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award and, according to teammate Blake Griffin, there should be zero questions regarding his candidacy.

The former All-Star recently shared his thoughts on how the voting process should ultimately play out via Twitter, stating that there’s “no contest” when it comes to comparing his numbers and impact to fellow nominee Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks.

Despite Griffin’s thoughts on the matter, the oddsmakers currently seem to have Quickley taking home the award over the Celtics guard.

Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Makes Case For All-NBA Nod

Malcolm Brogdon isn’t the only member of the Boston Celtics in the running for an illustrious regular season honor this year, as Jaylen Brown has a legitimate chance of being selected to his first All-NBA team in 2022-23.

In a recent interview with The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, when discussing his candidacy, the two-time All-Star made his case for why he believes he’s worthy of consideration for the moniker.

“I think I’m more than deserving. This is the second-best team in the league. I’ve played nothing but winning basketball, helped lead my team and I’m in the [top] 10 in scoring and I’m efficient. I guess you look at the criteria and I think I more than meet it. We’ve dominated for the most part of the season. I’ve been available. What more do people want,” Jaylen Brown said.

I talked with Jaylen Brown last night about his recent comments, what makes him happy and his quest to make All-NBA. “(Bleep) it. I’m campaigning for myself.” #Celtics #NBA. https://t.co/jdm4SgUaDt — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 8, 2023

The Celtics centerpiece would continue by stating while he certainly believes he deserves consideration for an All-NBA team, ultimately, he understands that the voting turnout is “out of my control.”

That said, Jaylen Brown’s stupendous averages of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 49.1% from the field coupled with the fact that Boston holds the second-best record in the league could be viewed as argument enough for receiving a selection to one of the three acclaimed teams.

Danilo Gallinari Seen Shooting at Celtics Practice Facility

The Celtics may currently be preparing for their upcoming first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, but veteran Danilo Gallinari seemingly has one main focus on his mind — making his way back to the hardwood.

In a recently surfaced video that was posted on the team’s official Twitter page, it looked as though the forward may be closer to returning than he’s ever been, as he was seen running and hoisting up several shots inside the team’s practice facility back in Boston.

Danilo Gallinari putting in some work at Celtics practice today pic.twitter.com/LXwH46AIwR — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 11, 2023

Shortly after having signed a two-year, $13.3 million deal with the Celtics this past summer, Danilo Gallinari tore his ACL prior to the start of the season while playing for Team Italy in the FIBA World Cup.

As a result, he has yet to suit up for a single game while donning the green and white threads though, hopefully, this video clip is a sign that he could make his way back to the court for what is hoped to be a deep playoff run for Boston.