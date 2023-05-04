Malcolm Brogdon Dishes Credit to Jaylen Brown After Celtics Beat Sixers

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, James Harden dominated, leading the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers to a huge win over the Boston Celtics. Harden played great, but Boston’s energy levels left much to be desired.

In Game 2, Jaylen Brown set out on a mission to change that.

He ramped up his intensity levels from the jump, picking up Harden full-court on defense and leading the charge on that end of the floor. After the game, Malcolm Brogdon showed love to Brown for spearheading the Celtics’ defensive push.

“Simply that we responded. We were resilient. I thought it started with JB,” Brogdon said when asked what he liked about Boston’s Game 2 response. “He set the tone. And it’s about setting the tone for the next game. This is one game. They came out and played a great game in the first one. James played great. I thought tonight, we flipped the script. I thought we did a great job on him and a great job overall. But that’s one game, and it doesn’t mean anything if there’s no carryover.”

Play

Jaylen Brown & Malcolm Brogdon REACT to Celtics Game 2 Win vs Sixers BOSTON, MA — Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon had a joint press conference following the Celtics 121-87 win over the 76ers on Wednesday night at TD Garden. After the team fell on their face in Game 1, the Celtics responded in Game 2 with a tremendous effort; but Brogdon kept everything in perspective and stayed… 2023-05-04T03:41:49Z

By the end of the first quarter, Brogdon took a turn guarding Harden. Then it was Marcus Smart’s turn. Even Grant Williams got stuck on him for a few possessions. But Brown’s high-level defensive vigor propelled the Celtics forward.

After his 45-point outburst in Game 1, Harden was left in the dust in Game 2. He finished with only 12 points on 2-of-14 shooting from the field and 0-of-6 shooting from distance.

With Brown at the helm, the Celtics were able to refind their defensive identity—a trait that helped them reach the NBA Finals last season but has been missing for the majority of this postseason run.

Jaylen Brown Urges Celtics to Take More Pride in Defense

Jaylen Brown Defense vs Harden 🧵 pic.twitter.com/yeiNWjlxAB — Pull up shoot (@NElGHT_) May 4, 2023

Up until their Game 2 victory, the Celtics ranked second-to-last in defensive efficiency among the remaining eight playoff teams. For a squad that was the top defense last season and a top-five defense this season, that’s simply not good enough.

According to Brown, their play on that end of the floor comes back to one key detail—pride.

“Defense is all about pride. Defense is all about effort. We got to do a better job, no matter who’s out there,” said Brown. “Our team defense and our team intensity have been lacking throughout the playoffs and going forward. We got to make sure that we embrace each and every challenge with ball pressure, with intensity, and stuff like that.”

Marcus Smart Not Worried About Celtics Issues, But Aware

Play

Video Video related to malcolm brogdon dishes credit to jaylen brown after celtics beat sixers 2023-05-04T14:57:05-04:00

Boston has had a constant issue when it comes to holding leads and handling success. It caught up to them in Game 1 when they let their guard down once Embiid was ruled out. However, according to Smart, who spoke with Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, he’s not worried about the problem.

But the team is aware of it.

“No, I’m not. I’m not worried a little bit,” Smart said. “Now, you know, am I aware? Yes. Worried? No. But we’re very aware of it, and we’ve got to fight every day to make sure that we don’t let that creep in. We’ve got to keep going.”