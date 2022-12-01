Celtics Star Says Jayson Tatum ‘Should Be Leading the MVP Race’

After the Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat on November 30, Malcolm Brogdon did not mince words when talking about Jayson Tatum‘s MVP campaign with reporters after the game.

“It’s incredible, man,” Brogdon said. “We’ve gotten to play him a good amount in my career and he’s taken a giant step every year. And to play the way he did last year, to be in the MVP race at times last year, and then to take the jump he’s taken this year has been pretty incredible to watch. Undoubtedly, he should be leading the MVP race right now. He’s playing at a at a superstar level.”

Brogdon revealed that since becoming teammates with Tatum, he’s realized how good of a person he is.

“Honestly, what a great dude JT is. He’s incredibly humble. For a guy that has the world at his fingertips at everything, the way he treats people every day, has been incredible to see. I think he’s a great guy, a great person beyond basketball. Even watching his mom on the side of the court, I think it’s just a classy family. I can see where he gets it from.”

Tatum Declares Love for Boston

After the Celtics defeated the Heat, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston caught up with Tatum who asked him what it means to him to get MVP chants during the first quarter.

“That means everything,” Tatum said. “That’s something I’ve dreamed about as a kid. To hear it in front of our home crowd in front of the best fans in the world, it holds a special place in my heart. I love this place. I love being here. Hearing that during the game gives you chills.”

Tatum added that facing the Heat for the second consecutive game on Demeber 2 reminds him of playing in the postseason while acknowledging how tough they are as a team.

“It’s like a playoff series. When you start playing in these two in a row format, they’re going to go back and watch film. They might have some guys back. There’s a lot of things they’re going to want to do better and vice versa. It’s going to be tough on Friday, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Tatum has faced the Heat in the playoffs twice in his NBA career – 2020 and 2022 – and both times he faced them when they and the Celtics squared off in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Kevin Durant Lauds ‘Ridiculous’ Tatum Performance

Soon after the Celtics defeated the Heat, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant took to Twitter to praise Tatum’s performance.

“49, 8-12 from Tracy is ridiculous Jayson Tatum. It’s a lot of cookin goin on in this league man,” Durant said.

While Tatum is making his case for MVP by averaging 31.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 48.8 percent from the field, 36.6 percent from three, and 87.3 percent from the free throw line, Durant is having an MVP campaign of his own with the Nets, averaging 30.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 55.3 percent from the field, 35.5 percent from three, and 92.3 percent from the free throw line.