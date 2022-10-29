Celtics Guard Calls Out Joe Mazzulla Over Defensive Struggles

In a disappointing effort, the Boston Celtics dropped a game to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, losing 132-123. They particularly struggled on the defensive side of the floor, as both Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert dropped 41 points.

But while the guards were causing issues, the main difficulty with matching up against the Cavaliers is their dual-big lineup. And according to Malcolm Brogdon, it’s up to head coach Joe Mazzulla to decide how to combat lineups like that.

“It’s up to Joe,” Brogdon said when asked about a lack of minutes due to playing multiple bigs. “Our coaches’ decision-making to figure out who the third guard on the floor is going to be when we go big. I think Cleveland is a special team in the league because they have multiple talented, physical, skilled bigs that they’re going to play two at a time. So, it forces you to either go small and run and beat them up and down the court, and play a fast-paced game against them, or to match their size and play a traditional two-big lineup. Last night we tried to match their size. So, we’ll continue to make adjustments.”

Play

Malcolm Brogdon says Celtics "not as connected as we need to be." BRIGHTON, MA — Celtics Guard Malcolm Brogdon caught up with the media on Saturday afternoon to discuss Boston's 132-123 OT loss to the Cavs on Friday Night. —————————————– – #celtics #NBA #CelticsCLNS The CLNS Media Network is the leading provider for video/audio content. CLNS is a fully credentialed member of the media with access to… 2022-10-29T17:54:29Z

With Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen facing off against them, Mazzulla employed multiple two-big lineups. In addition to Al Horford, Luke Kornet, Noah Vonleh, and Blake Griffin all earned minutes, with Kornet playing the most out of the bunch.

Mazzulla Sounds Off on Defensive Issues

So far this season, the Celtics’ defense has been one of the worst in the NBA. After five games, they rank 26th in defensive rating (117.9) and have allowed the ninth-most points per game (118.6).

When asked about the issues, Mazzulla said that it’s not a trend. He noted that the Celtics just need to execute more consistently.

“I think we just have to execute,” Mazzulla said. “I don’t know if it’s a trend or an issue. I thought – we were winning the game. And so, we had a chance to win the game, we didn’t close out certain possessions. So, I don’t know if it’s as much of an issue as it is just being more consistent on both ends of the floor and not relaxing. And just understanding, we have to earn every win. So, I think that’s what the focus is.”

Cleveland’s 132 points were the most that the Celtics have allowed in a game this year. But just like Mazzulla, Jaylen Brown isn’t too worried about the defense, either.

Brown: ‘We’re Not Concerned’

Echoing Mazzulla’s sentiments, Brown said that the Celtics aren’t worried about their defensive struggles. He says that it’s just a matter of re-focusing and locking in on that end of the court.

“It’s on us,” Brown said. “We gotta come out, and those are all controllable things. So, we’re not concerned. I think that we’ve done it before and we can do it again. It’s just re-locking in, re-focusing, and emphasizing on things that we should be prioritizing right now.”

"We're not concerned" Jaylen Brown on the Celtics defensive issues pic.twitter.com/PKhxlx3XYC — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 29, 2022

Brown ended the night with 32 points against the Cavaliers, but it wasn’t enough. Boston’s defense let them down again, and if they want to get back on track moving forward, the changes need to start there.