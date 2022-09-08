Malcolm Brogdon Sounds Off on Celtics Guard Marcus Smart

The Boston Celtics have been active in improving their roster this summer. While they didn’t end up making the league-altering trade for Kevin Durant that was brought up in rumors, they did add two quality veterans to the rotation who could provide some serious help.

Unfortunately, the first of those two players, forward Danilo Gallinari, recently tore his ACL while playing with the Italian national team at EuroBasket. However, the other player Boston acquired, Malcolm Brogdon, is still set to make a big-time impact.

Brogdon will be a great addition to Boston’s backcourt rotation, playing alongside Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and Marcus Smart. During a talk with Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Brogdon spoke about how he envisions working in tandem with Smart.

“I think we have different strengths,” he said. “He’s an All-Defensive player and Defensive Player of the Year, and he’s incredible in that facet, but I also think he contributes offensively. You’ve seen his game grow and seen him be able to knock down shots and create for his teammates,” Brogdon explained. “And we both can play on and off the ball. That’s the beauty of us. We’re smart, we have high IQs, and we’re unselfish, so I think it’s going to work well.”

In addition, Brogdon discussed what his role on the team will be and how he’s excited to tackle it.

Brogdon Discusses Sixth Man Role

When the Celtics traded for Brogdon, some assumed that he would be inserted into the starting lineup. However, it was quickly reported that Brogdon would be the team’s sixth man. He told Himmelsbach that he’s excited for the role and plans on being “a starter off the bench.”

“I envision being the sixth man, being a starter that comes off the bench,” Brogdon stated. “That’s really what it is, to be a vet that can slow the game down, control the pace, and help this team close games.”

Although Brogdon has battled with injuries for the past few seasons, he’s still put up solid stats. In his 36 appearances for the Indiana Pacers last season, Brogdon averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists on 44.8% shooting from the field and 31.2% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Smart and Brogdon should be able to combine to form one of the most lethal backcourt combinations when they share the court together. During Brogdon’s introductory press conference, Brogdon shared some thoughts on Smart immediately after the deal.

Brogdon on Smart: ‘One of the Biggest Winners’

During Brogdon’s and Gallinari’s introductory press conference, the new Celtics guard was asked about the pairing of him and Smart. Brogdon called Smart one of the league’s “biggest winners” and said that they are going to push each other.

“Marcus [Smart] is one of the biggest winners in this league,” Brogdon said. “I’m gonna push Marcus. He’s gonna push me. We’re both going to embrace this. We can actually play really well together. All of the rest is just noise and distraction, and we don’t care about that.”

Even though Gallinari’s injury sets the team back a little bit, fans should still be very excited about what Brogdon brings to the table.