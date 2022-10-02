Celtics Guard Sounds Off on ‘Challenges’ After First Game

For the first time in months, Boston Celtics basketball is back. They took on the Charlotte Hornets in their first preseason game on Sunday afternoon, taking home a 134-93 win in the process. Boston’s squad put on an extremely impressive performance, as almost every player showed something to get fans excited.

Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 24 points, Sam Hauser was lighting the Hornets up from three-point range, and big man Mfiondu Kabengele played with a hustle that got the crowd amped up. Malcolm Brogdon, however, managed to stand out without the flash and flair.

He dropped a solid scoreline of 11 points, five rebounds, and nine assists. His nine dimes led the game and proved that he’s fully capable of taking on point guard duties when necessary. That being said, Brogdon admitted after the game that there could be some challenges with how much talent the Celtics have on the roster.

“There are definitely challenges,” Brogdon said. “Of course there are challenges because there are so many good players. There are so many versatile players who do a lot of really good things at a high level on the floor. But the key is not to worry about that but to do what you do best. I think that’s going to be my strength this year is the confidence in my game and being able to do a lot of things well.”

In addition to Brogdon, the Celtics also have two stars in Brown and Jayson Tatum, a top-notch veteran in Al Horford, and two starting-caliber guards in Marcus Smart and Derrick White. That’s without even mentioning the Celtics’ great core of young players. There will certainly be a lot of mouths to feed in Boston this year.

However, while Brogdon noted the challenges of being on a team with as much talent as Boston, he also mentioned the upside.

Brogdon Glad to Have Less Pressure

With Brown and Tatum leading the way, Brogdon won’t have to worry about scoring a ton of points. His five rebounds and nine assists were enough to impact the game in a huge way. In Indiana, he was one of the team’s top scoring options, but he’s glad to not have that responsibility anymore.

“There’s definitely a freedom in my mind, not having to be the guy that’s scoring all the points,” Brogdon said. “I don’t have the best defender on me when I’m in the game most of the time now playing on this team, so it really opens me up to get downhill to create for everybody. I think that’s what we saw tonight.”

And, as Brogdon said, with Brown, Tatum, Horford, Smart, and others, he doesn’t have to worry as much on the defensive end, either. He can just go out there, play his game, and focus on helping his team win basketball games by doing all of the little things.

Brogdon got some high praise from his teammates after the game, too.

Brown Compliments Brogdon’s Game

After the contest, Brown spoke at length about Brogdon’s impact. He said that the veteran guard makes life easier for him because of his ability to make the right reads and do whatever the team needs him to do.

“He makes the right plays, he’s a threat at all times, and he’s definitely going to make us better overall. He’s more than capable of being a go-to player in this league. For him, being able to come in, run things, and also get us all going, as you saw tonight he had a well-balanced game…He makes it easier for me, he’s a threat out there, he’s able to score the ball, get to his right hand, he’s able to make the right read. So you’ve gotta respect him, each and every night. And that makes us harder to cover because you’ve got to pick and choose who you want to stop,” Brown stated.

Brogdon is set up beautifully to make a big-time impact in Boston this year.