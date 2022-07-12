Celtics New Guard Sounds Off on Marcus Smart After Trade

The Boston Celtics held a press conference on Tuesday, July 12 to introduce their new additions. Malcolm Brogdon, Danilo Gallinari, and Brad Stevens were all present. Boston added Brogdon via trade and signed Gallinari using their full MLE.

Both Brogdon and Gallinari sounded excited to be joining the Celtics, as the media got their first chance to ask questions and learn more about Boston’s newest players. Brogdon even took the time to praise one of his teammates, in particular.

When Brogdon was traded to the Celtics, most people jumped on the notion that he would be replacing Smart. However, according to Brogdon, they can both play well together. He said that they are both going to push each other.

“Marcus [Smart] is one of the biggest winners in this league,” Brogdon said. “I’m gonna push Marcus. He’s gonna push me. We’re both going to embrace this. We can actually play really well together. All of the rest is just noise and distraction, and we don’t care about that.”

Play

Malcolm Brogdon & Danilo Gallinari Celtics Introductory Press Conference BOSTON, MA — On Tuesday, Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari were formally introduced as members of the Boston Celtics. —————————————– – #celtics #NBA #CelticsCLNS The CLNS Media Network is the leading provider for video/audio content. CLNS is a fully credentialed member of the media with access to all NFL/NBA/NHL/MLB teams & venues. ——————————————————————————— CLNS' rebuilt… 2022-07-12T16:55:05Z

With Smart, Brogdon, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard in the backcourt, Boston has a ton of guard depth. However, according to reports, they don’t plan on messing with the starting lineup.

Smart Will Retain Starter Role

After the trade for Brogdon was announced, many assumed Smart’s time in the starting lineup was done. However, according to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, the Celtics plan on keeping Smart as their starting point guard, with Brogdon coming off the bench as the sixth man.

“Per source – C’s goal is to continue with double big lineup, and that Malcolm Brogdon is viewed as a sixth man, behind Marcus Smart,” Murphy tweeted.

Per source – C’s goal is to continue with double big lineup, and that Malcolm Brogdon is viewed as a sixth man, behind Marcus Smart — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) July 1, 2022

And if that report weren’t enough, Brogdon confirmed the notion during an appearance on The Woj Pod with Adrian Wojnarowski. He said that Stevens spoke with him and his agent about embracing a sixth-man role in Boston and that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to win.

“Brad did have a conversation with my agent and talked about me coming to Boston and embracing a sixth man role,” Brogdon revealed. “And for me, I’ve made a lot of money, I’ve won a lot in Milwaukee, I’ve won some in Indiana. But I really want to get back to winning at a high level, I wanna win a championship. So whatever I can sacrifice, to get back to that championship level, I’m willing to do it and compete.”

Brogdon added to that sentiment during his introductory press conference.

Special Chance With Celtics

When discussing his move to the Celtics, Brogdon said that he and Gallinari believe this team has a chance to “do something special” in the coming years as they compete for a championship.

“For us here in Boston, we know we have a chance to do something special. Now, it’s up to us to take advantage of this opportunity,” Brogdon stated.

After being eliminated in the NBA Finals last year by the Golden State Warriors, the Celtics are determined to make it all the way back and bring home a title. And based on their introductory comments, both Brogdon and Gallinari are fully on board with that plan.