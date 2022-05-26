Celtics Linked to $85 Million Star as Offseason Trade Target

With the way things are going, the Boston Celtics won’t need to make any drastic changes this offseason. They are currently one win away from a birth in the NBA Finals and five wins away from their first title since 2008. Drastically changing the core is likely not on their radar.

That being said, there’s always room for improvement in the NBA. While most of the Celtics’ core players are under team control heading into next season, exploring the trade market could be worthwhile cause if they can upgrade their depth.

According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, Boston’s dream target this summer should be Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon. The 6’5 combo guard could provide the Celtics with a great mix of shooting, playmaking, and defense.

Brogdon with the lob, Oladipo with the slam. Wow: pic.twitter.com/V3rcoTcCF0 — Tony East (@TEastNBA) February 2, 2020

Brogdon averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists last season for the Pacers on 44.8% shooting from the field and 31.2% shooting from deep. However, the 29-year-old only appeared in 36 games. In fact, Brogdon hasn’t appeared in more than 64 games since his rookie season.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report noted that Brogdon could likely be on the move this offseason, opening up a window for the Celtics to strike a deal.

Pacers ‘Expected’ to Explore Brogdon Trades

At the trade deadline this year, the Pacers blew up their roster, dealing Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings. In return, they received a potential franchise centerpiece in Tyrese Haliburton, but their rebuild is far from over. According to Fischer on May 11, Indiana is expected to explore trade options for Brogdon this summer.

“The Pacers’ expected exploration of point guard Malcolm Brogdon’s trade market is another looming wild card this summer,” Fischer stated. The former Rookie of the Year winner has been a dependable guard for his entire career, and the Pacers could get a solid haul for the veteran.

Brogdon is slated to make $22.6 million next season and is under contract for the next three years. He’ll make $21.6 million in the 2023-24 season and $23.3 million in 2024-25. This hefty salary may make trades a bit more difficult to complete, but Brodgon’s steady hand on offense may be worth the price for some teams.

For the Celtics, completing a trade for Brogdon wouldn’t be easy. However, Buckley believes they would be able to pair him with their Big 3 of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart.

Brogdon Could Be a ‘Favorite’ on Celtics Roster

Buckley noted that Brogdon’s ability to play multiple positions would make him the perfect fit in Boston. In addition, he mentioned that Brogdon’s skillset would complement Tatum’s, Brown’s, and Smart’s well.

“He could further elevate this club’s playmaking and is just as potent off the ball, meaning he wouldn’t step on the toes of the Jays or Marcus Smart,” Buckley wrote. “Brogdon’s defense could make him a favorite of coach Ime Udoka, and Brogdon’s experience could allow for a smooth transition into the locker room.”

Brogdon forever a Celtics killer — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) December 28, 2020

With Brogdon’s $22.6 million salary, the Celtics would be required to trade one of Smart, Derrick White, Al Horford, or Robert Williams in the deal. But with Buckley mentioning Smart’s fit with Brogdon and Horford’s and Williams’ importance to the team, White would likely be the odd man out.

If the Celtics are able to “stomach Brogdon’s health risks,” as phrased by Buckley, he could prove to be a worthy trade target this offseason.