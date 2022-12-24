Malcolm Adjusting to New Situation With Celtics: Sources

For the majority of the season, the Boston Celtics have been the best team in basketball. Outside of their recent six-game skid, the Celtics have been at the top of their game, and they currently sit atop the NBA with a 23-10 record on the season.

This past offseason, they made a trade for Malcolm Brogdon, which elevated their bench unit. The veteran guard transitioned into a bench role for the first time since his first couple of seasons in the league. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, while Brogdon may prefer a starting role, he’s been an absolute professional.

“He is such a pro, he always has been,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “I think he got what he wanted in Indiana, which was to be The Man for a bit after he was a role player in Milwaukee. But he is 30 now. He has the contract [three years, $67 million remaining], so he can focus more on, ‘How can I be part of winning? How can I have that kind of fun?’ He does so many things they were lacking last year, a guy off the bench who does not make mistakes, who plays D and makes shots, and can do some playmaking. Maybe he wants to start, but he definitely seems like a guy who is enjoying what he is being asked to do there.”

Brogdon has been putting up some solid numbers for the Celtics this year off the bench. He’s appeared in 28 of the team’s 33 games this season and is playing 23.8 minutes per contest. The veteran guard is averaging 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game on 48.2% shooting from the field and 44.3% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Jayson Tatum Calls Out Derrick White

Brogdon isn’t the only guard who’s been playing well within the Celtics’ rotation this year. Derrick White has also been putting up solid numbers, but in recent games, he’s been struggling mightily with his three-point shot.

But ahead of Boston’s recent win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jayson Tatum pumped up White, telling him to stay aggressive. White went on to score 18 points without a single three-point make, putting his head down and getting to the basket time and time again.

“D-White is the ultimate teammate, somebody that everybody would love to play with,” Tatum said. “So just letting him know that we need him and how I love playing with him. And I need him to be aggressive.”

Marcus Smart Pumps Up Jaylen Brown

In the spirit of amping up teammates, Marcus Smart provided Jaylen Brown with a ton of motivation after his monster fourth quarter against the Timberwolves. Brown scored 23 of his 36 points in the fourth, leading Boston to victory.

Brown has been struggling through the first three quarters of the game before exploding in the final frame.

“Big juice baby, that’s what I’m talking bout. From now on, that’s how you f****** play! I don’t wanna see you putting your damn head down no more. You’re too good for that baby,” Smart said as he interrupted the interview.