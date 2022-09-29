Malcolm Brogdon Sends Celtics Teammates Strong Message After First Practice

The Boston Celtics made some noise during the offseason when they added Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari for next to nothing after falling to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. While Gallinari is expected to miss the entire season due to an ACL tear, Brogdon is expected to play a big role for the Celtics this coming season as long as he stays healthy.

Now that the Celtics’ training camp has officially started, Brogdon got his first impression of what it’s like to play with his new teammates. Brogdon did not mince words regarding how good he thinks this Celtics team is.

“This is probably the most talented team I’ve played with,” Brogdon said on September 27. “This is a similar team to where I played with the Bucks my third year in Milwaukee. But here, these guys are a little more far along in terms of stars being ready to shine at the highest level than we were in Milwaukee. It’s probably the most talented team I’ve played with.”

Since arriving in Boston, Brogdon’s made it clear that he’s willing to sacrifice being a more featured player like he’s been on his previous teams to help the Celtics, and he echoed that same sentiment after the team’s first practice.

“A guy like me that’s coming in here and not going to be the first or second option, just being willing to sacrifice. I came from a team where I was a leading scorer — and guys know that. They know what I can do. They know what I did. So to come in here and be able to sacrifice and turn down shots to get a better shot and set these guys up, that shows a lot.”

Play

Malcolm Brogdon: Celtics Most Talented Team I've Been On | Practice Scrum Malcolm Brogdon talked about a competitive first pair of Celtics practices where he stood up as a leader in spots alongside Marcus Smart, trying not to overshadow the team's established leaders while making his presence felt. He said Joe Mazzulla is pushing Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in camp and focusing on ball movement, while… 2022-09-28T18:13:57Z

Brogdon Explains Why He Chose the Celtics

On Media Day, Brogdon revealed that when the Pacers were trying to trade him, they actually gave him options to choose from. Brogdon chose the Celtics, and he explained why he did.

“(The Pacers) gave me the option of picking between a few teams, and I picked Boston because I want to win,” Brogdon said. “It doesn’t matter if I’m the sixth man. Whatever role I’m playing, I’m going to accept it. I’m going to thrive in it. I’m going to embrace it because I want to add on to what this team has.”

Brogdon later added that he hopes he can add to the same Celtics team that was close to a title last season.

“This team has a great unit, great chemistry. They’re on the verge of winning a championship, as we saw, and they need a little bit more. So I want to come and add to what’s already going on here.”

Super impressed with Malcolm Brogdon’s mindset. pic.twitter.com/G0wjIW0ADC — Brendan Glasheen (@BrendanGlasheen) September 26, 2022

Brogdon Praises Grant Williams

After his first practice with the team, Brogdon was asked if anyone had surprised him thus far. After taking a second, Brogdon singled out last year’s breakout forward Grant Williams.

“Grant’s a good player,” Brogdon said. “He talks a lot, understatement for sure, but he’s a good player and he’s incredibly competitive. Incredibly competitive. I love playing with him. He’s been a guy that has impressed me.”

The two are expected to play plenty of minutes with the second unit when the team is at full strength, though one of them may be inserted into starting lineup temporarily while Robert Williams III recovers from arthroscopic surgery in his knee.