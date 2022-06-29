Proposed Trade Sees Celtics Land $60 Million Wing Scorer

The Boston Celtics have a $17.1 million TPE available to them this summer. They received the exception when Evan Fournier joined the New York Knicks this summer. Now, the Celtics can use it as a means to improve their roster.

After reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010, the Celtics will be looking to make improvements to their bench. Their depth got exposed a bit in the Finals, and in turn, they could look to add some bench pieces. One idea for them could be to add some extra scoring.

Ona player who could become available is Minnesota Timberwolves wing Malik Beasley. While the Timberwolves will likely be looking to compete next season, cutting tied with Beasley would help them clear up cap space moving forward. Here’s what a potential deal could look like:

Celtics receive: Malik Beasley

Timberwolves receive: Aaron Nesmith, 2023 2nd-Round Pick (via HOU, MIA, or DAL)

😂 The @Timberwolves celebrate Malik Beasley franchise-record 11 three pointers made! pic.twitter.com/Bp0vDaU8xQ — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2022

Again, the point of this deal for the Timberwolves would be to clear up cap space. A deal like this could help them open up a decent amount of space for next offseason, which would allow them to be buyers in free agency.

As far as Beasley’s connections to Boston, he has been suggested as a potential target before.

Beasley Linked as Celtics TPE Target

Keith Smith of CelticsBlog wrote an article that detailed the top-25 TPE targets for the Celtics this summer. Beasley made the list at 20th, and if it weren’t for his off-the-court issues, he would have been higher in the rankings.

“Beasley is one of the better scorers on this list. If it weren’t for some off-court issues, he’d rank a lot higher on the list. As it is, that’s enough of a concern that it pushes him down to this point,” Smith wrote.

This past season with the Timberwolves, Beasley averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 39.1% shooting from the field and 37.7% shooting from three-point range.

As far as his off-court antics, Beasley has landed himself in trouble with the law in the past. He was involved in a gun incident in September of 2020, and it led to him serving a 120-day jail sentence in 2021. Beasley has also been involved in a cheating scandal with Larsa Pippen.

Despite all this, Boston was reportedly interested in adding Beasley at the trade deadline.

Boston’s Recent Interest in Beasley

According to analyst Jordan Schultz, Brad Stevens was interested in dealing for Beasley at the deadline in an attempt to add another offensive weapon to Boston’s bench.

“Brad Stevens has made a push for #TWolves’ wing Malik Beasley because he wants another defensive weapon on the perimeter. Beasley’s just 25 years old + a career 38% 3-point shooter. With Jayson Tatum/Jaylen Brown’s shotmaking, Beasley would get tons of open looks w/the #Celtics,” Schultz tweeted.

Apologies, *offensive* weapon. Beasley has been shooting it very well of late, becoming one of the more reliable top of the key 3-point shooters, while also improving in catch-and-shoot situations. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 8, 2022

Schultz quickly corrected himself, saying that he meant to write “offensive” weapon. And now, with the TPE available to him, Stevens could potentially have an interest in Beasley once again.

Adding Beasley’s scoring off the bench would give the Celtics one more guy they can turn to in scoring droughts. Plus, his three-point shot would make him a solid fit alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.