Celtics’ Marcus Smart Sounds Off on Grant Williams After Suspension

The 3-1 Boston Celtics are set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, but they will be without one of their key rotational pieces. Grant Williams earned a one-game suspension for his actions and subsequent ejection in Boston’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

When asked about what his message to Williams would be, Celtics guard Marcus Smart said that he wants Williams to keep being himself.

“Be you,” Smart said. “Be you. That’s Grant. Grant does a pretty good job of challenging it. That was the first time I’ve really ever seen Grant get into that mode. We’ve seen Grant get hot a lot. Get very emotional. But to that standpoint, to where he accidentally, inadvertently hit someone? And then that someone was an official? We’ve never seen that.”

Williams has been known to clash with officials throughout the game, and he had been arguing in the game against Chicago prior to his ejection. But the clear tipping point was when he bumped into an official.

After getting called for a blocking foul on Zach LaVine, Williams shot up from the ground and made a beeline to the bench. On the way there, however, he ran into referee Cheryl Flores. She promptly ejected him from the game, and Williams stormed off the court while yelling profanity in her direction.

The league then announced that Williams would be suspended for one game for “recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official.”

Smart: ‘It’s an Accident’

While the NBA came to the conclusion that Williams’ actions were reckless, Smart believes that it was all an accident. He said that the players get bumped into by referees all the time, and nothing happens, but at the same time, Williams should understand that the team needs him.

“But I don’t know how you control that,” said Smart. “It’s inadvertent. It’s an accident. Nobody’s trying to hit anybody. We get hit all the time inadvertently by officials, and nothing happens. I don’t know. It’s tough in that situation. But Grant knows and understands that we need him on the court. So, as much as he can, try to control it on the court. Off the court you can let it out as much as you can, but on the court, we need you.”

The Celtics forward will be sidelined for Boston’s game against the Cavaliers – a team with a lot of length. Cleveland employs a long line of big men such as Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Kevin Love, and Robin Lopez. With Williams out, the Celtics will be forced to play small outside of Al Horford, Noah Vonleh, and Luke Kornet.

Williams: ‘I Made a Mistake’

In his first statement since the suspension was announced, Williams was apologetic. He said that he made a mistake and has to be better moving forward.

“Disappointed for sure. I was more so disappointed about missing the game. It’s definitely one of those things which you never want to let your team down, and I felt like I did,” Williams said. “When it comes to punishment, it’s just for sure. I made a mistake. So for me, it’s something I probably won’t challenge. Especially the fact that one, it’s a female referee, and two, it’s not something that we want our players to be doing in the league. So no matter if it was inadvertent or not, I gotta be better.”

Play

Grant Williams addresses suspension from Celtics vs. Cavaliers matchup Grant Williams addresses his one game suspension for, "recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official," after getting a technical foul, and being ejected from the Celtics recent loss vs. the Chicago Bulls. CONNECT ➡️ – Subscribe to our channel: bit.ly/nbcsbostonYT – MyTeams App: bit.ly/myteamsYT – Our website: nbcsports.com/boston/ – Follow… 2022-10-27T19:05:41Z

Boston will be hoping to improve to 4-1 on the season without him.