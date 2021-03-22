Eastern Conference Foe Pursuing Trade for Celtics’ Marcus Smart: Report

The Atlanta Hawks have reported interest in Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“The Hawks have expressed interest in Celtics guard Marcus Smart, sources said,” wrote Charania. “Smart has played in six games since returning from a calf strain, and Celtics players understood his loss in the lineup during the month-and-a-half he sat out.”

This news emerges a day after it was reported that the Celtics are interested in prying both forward John Collins and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic away from Atlanta.

Smart is C’s Longest-Tenured Player

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Smart has carved out a vital role in the Celtics’ lineup as a defensive stalwart and leader of the team. A reigning back-to-back All-Defensive First-Team selection, Smart missed 18 games this season due to a left calf strain — a loss that was thoroughly felt by Boston. Without the 27-year-old guard in the lineup, Boston split their 18 games down the middle, going 9-9 over that span.

Smart is currently averaging 12.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Cs this season. The latter number marks a career-high for the Oklahoma State product, who manned a larger role as a distributor earlier this season when Kemba Walker was on the mend.

Over his seven seasons in Beantown, Smart has produced 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. While those numbers may be fairly modest, his presence has been very much felt, as his value goes well beyond the stat-sheet.

“Marcus Smart is the heart and soul of this team,” Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown said of his teammate back in January.

Celtics Held Team Meeting In Hopes of Turning the Season Around

After losing four of their five games since returning from the All-Star break, Smart revealed on Sunday that the Celtics held a team meeting in hopes of righting the ship on the season before it was too late.

“We just kind of sat in the locker room and we just really self-reflected on each other,” Smart told reporters, via ESPN. “We asked each other, like I said, ‘How do we want to end the season? How do we want to be remembered for this season?’ Everybody agreed, this was a bad feeling and an ugly feeling that we are feeling and we don’t want to feel like this.”

So far, so good, as Boston responded on Sunday with a 112-96 victory over the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Despite the victory, the Celtics still own a .500 record on the year and sit in sixth-place in the Eastern Conference — not quite up the championship-caliber resume many expected from the team. With that said, Smart believes the team still has time to accomplish everything they set forth heading into the season.

“We don’t want to look back on this season and be like, ‘Damn, we could have did this.’ We still have time. It’s not a lot, the margin for it is closing, but we still have time to fix it, and that’s what we are trying to do,” he stated.