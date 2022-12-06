Celtics Star is ‘Worried About’ Current Injury

The Boston Celtics earned their second win in a row on Monday night, taking down the Toronto Raptors by a score of 116-110. They did it despite their injuries, as both Al Horford and Malcolm Brogdon were out for the contest.

But fans received a different injury update after the game. Marcus Smart, who missed the Celtics’ previous game against the Brooklyn Nets, provided some new insight into the injury he’s been dealing with. He said that he felt the issue during the game against the Raptors.

“A little bit,” Smart admitted. “Adrenaline kicked in, so I wasn’t really worried about it. Tomorrow morning is what I’m worried about. We’ll see how I feel. But I think I’m on the right path and I should be cleared and I shouldn’t be shouldn’t be feeling anything that could keep me out. Might be a little sore, but that’s okay.”

The point guard tweaked his hip against the Miami Heat on Friday night and was ruled out of Boston’s tilt against Brooklyn with a hip contusion.

He put in a solid shift against the Raptors, helping lead the Celtics to a win. After Boston struggled on offense against the Nets, he steadied the ship. Against Toronto, Smart put up 18 points, three rebounds, seven assists, and two steals on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Smart Reveals More Injury Details

Though he felt the injury, Smart revealed that he made the choice to play against Toronto, noting that he wanted to “give it a shot.”

“Yeah, it was it was pretty sore after the game. I took some anti-inflammatory, did my treatment, I was in a cold tub. Just doing every little thing I can to, you know, to release some of that pressure that I was feeling. And woke up today, and it was feeling pretty good. So, you know, I wanted to go out today and give it a shot.”

His top-notch performance against the Raptors reflects how great he’s been all year for the 20-5 Celtics. Smart has appeared in 22 of the team’s 25 games thus far, playing 33.2 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 7.6 assists on 45.3% shooting from the field and 35.7% shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Former Star Enjoying Time With Celtics

Smart wasn’t the only player who came up big for the Celtics against the Raptors. With Horford sidelined, Blake Griffin, who signed with the team this offseason, got the start. He gave the Celtics a huge spark in his role.

After the contest, he talked about what it feels like to be playing meaningful basketball again.

“Honestly, it’s just another chance to play meaningful basketball,” Griffin told Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. “I got the call from them, and I’ve known some of these guys for a while, so I felt like it was a good fit.”

In his start, Griffin played a season-high 32:18 against Toronto – the most minutes he’s played in a game since January 10, 2021. Griffin put up 13 points, eight rebounds, and two assists on 5-of-6 shooting from the field.