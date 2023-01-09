Marcus Smart Injury Could Help Answer Important Celtics Question

It’s been a weird year for the Boston Celtics. They’re the best team in the league still, but over the last month, they’ve struggled a bit. Ever since their West Coast road trip in the middle of December, they haven’t been able to maintain their offensive greatness.

Now, they’re dealing with an injury to point guard Marcus Smart, who left Boston’s latest game against the San Antonio Spurs after banging knees with Zach Collins. However, according to Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, Smart’s injury could actually help the Celtics answer a very important question – who is next up to enter the starting lineup?

“Mazzulla could simply elevate another guard to starter, including Payton Pritchard as not to disrupt Malcolm Brogdon’s bench role, and stay small. But especially given the way that Chicago’s Nikola Vucevic has thrived at times against Boston, we’d prefer to see the Celtics go bigger and infuse [Robert] Williams III’s defense and energy into that group.

“That might mean Mazzulla has to lean a little heavier on Luke Kornet for third center minutes, but 1) Kornet was solid earlier in the season when he played more consistent bench minutes and 2) If, for whatever reason, Kornet struggles in that role, it gives Brad Stevens a month to ponder if the team needs another backup big to better pace Williams III and [Al] Horford to the finish line of the season,” Forsberg wrote.

"It's not a 3-on-1 when the 1 is Marcus Smart."

🎙 @SeanGrandePBP pic.twitter.com/HWFEYUfZYe — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 4, 2023

Williams has yet to enter the starting lineup for the Celtics this year, but last season, he started every game he appeared in. The big man has been elite on the defensive end since returning from his injury, and the Celtics have been very cautious with him. But it might be time to bite the bullet.

Jayson Tatum Wants Robert Williams to Start

Last season, the starting five of Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Horford, and Williams was the best five-man unit in the league. They were dominant on the defensive end, and returning to that plan could help the Celtics get back to their dominant state.

Plus, they’re getting pleas from their star player. After Boston’s win over the Spurs, Tatum said that he wants to see Williams re-enter the team’s starting lineup.

“Whether he starts or comes off the bench, [I] just want him on the floor,” Tatum said. “Want him healthy. And want to be on the floor with him at the same time as much as possible. So, you know, I’m gonna start, so I would like Rob to start, but, you know, whatever’s best for the team, he’ll do that. And, you know, as much as I can be on the court with him as possible, you know, I think [that] makes us better.”

"I asked him, 'are you still on minute restriction?' and he was like 'nah.'

and I was like 'well get your ass back in the game.'" Jayson Tatum talks about wanting as much time as possible on the floor with Rob Williams 🗣️ #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/p9VxgoFFyo — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 8, 2023

Robert Williams Happy to Follow Celtics Plan

As for the guy himself, Williams is happy to do whatever the team wants him to do. He said he’s okay with coming off the bench and is “here for whatever.”

“I’m here for whatever,” Williams said. “Obviously, they’re trying to be careful, you know, make the smart decision. And, if the guys out there are rolling, they rolling. So, whether it’s 12 or, like you said, 30 (minutes), I’m there…I enjoy playing the game. Coming off the bench, I feel like I’ve been able to be decisive on where we need to insert energy, just watching everything. But, like I said, whether it’s starting or coming off the bench, I’m there.”