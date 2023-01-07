Celtics’ Marcus Smart Unveils Injury Update After Abrupt Exit

A late-game tumble almost cost the Boston Celtics a win over the San Antonio Spurs, but they were able to hold on and earn a victory. Josh Richardson, a former Celtic, did his best to take down his old team, but he failed.

But the near-collapse wasn’t the only concerning event of the night. Point guard Marcus Smart exited the game midway through the third quarter and did not return. After the game, he told Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe that he banged knees with Spurs big man Zach Collins. The MRI he underwent came back negative, but he’s still not walking right.

“Marcus Smart is limping in the locker room; tells me X-rays were negative, will have MRI tomorrow, doesn’t think it’s serious. Said Collins knee hit him right below left knee and leg felt numb. “Yeah I’m walking,” he said. “But it’s a slow walk.” #Celtics #Spurs,” Washburn tweeted.

The veteran guard has only missed a handful of games for Boston this year and has been putting together a solid season. Before his abrupt exit against the Spurs, Smart recorded five points, two rebounds, and four assists.

In his absence, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon stepped up in a big way. This contest was White’s first game back in San Antonio since being traded away by the Spurs last season. He put up eight points, five rebounds, 11 assists, and three blocks. As for Brogdon, he dropped 23 points, two rebounds, and seven assists.

Celtics Could Target Kelly Olynyk in Trade

Smart’s been piecing together the best season of his career for the Celtics, setting a career-high mark in assists per game. His greatness is elevating the Celtics, but they could still look to add more pieces in the hopes of improving their championship odds.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested that Boston make a deal for Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk.

“The 31-year-old may not be the biggest reason the Jazz have outperformed expectations this season, but he’s played a part in that success. He’s been razor-sharp on the offensive end, delivering 12.4 points per outing on 50.7/42.1/83.3 shooting and rounding out his stat sheet with 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 triples.

“As Boston’s third big, Olynyk could add new layers to this attack without forcing the team to sacrifice size. He isn’t the most impactful defender you’ll find, but the Celtics have enough perimeter stoppers to prevent nightly parades into the paint,” Buckley wrote.

Yesterday was the fourth anniversary of the Kelly Olynyk game: pic.twitter.com/2bZRrQfW74 — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) May 16, 2021

Celtics Could Look to Upgrade From Sam Hauser

In addition to that, there’s a chance that the Celtics could look to improve their depth at the wing position. Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston noted that if Sam Hauser doesn’t re-find his shooting stroke, Brad Stevens could be forced to analyze the trade market.

“But January could be a bit of a make-or-break month. Brad Stevens has said that it’s his job to explore all opportunities to upgrade the roster before the trade deadline and noted how he must determine what’s a blip and what’s real. Is Hauser’s month-long downturn just a slump as he adjusts to increased defensive attention, or something more concerning?… Hauser needs to find his offensive mojo in January and tighten up his defense, or it might force Stevens to more aggressively explore wing options whom the team can trust more in potential playoff minutes,” Forsberg wrote.