Celtics Star Marcus Smart Breaks Silence on Jaylen Brown

This summer has been all about trade rumors for the Boston Celtics. More specifically, it’s been all about Kevin Durant trade rumors. Before Durant finally decided to return to the Brooklyn Nets, almost every Celtics headline was about the potential deal.

Jaylen Brown was the main player involved in those rumors, and some began to wonder how much he would be affected by the noise. That being said, Brown is a professional, so he likely understands that it’s strictly business, and his teammates have backed up this claim, too.

Bobby Manning of CLNS Media caught up with Smart at his pop-up shop for his YounGameChanger foundation in Allston. Smart spoke about recovering from his injury, Boston’s loss in the Finals, and, interestingly enough, how Brown has been handling the trade rumors.

“(Brown’s) handled it great,” Smart told Manning. “He walks around with a smile on his face. We actually haven’t even mentioned it when we were together. We were just talking about the upcoming season and getting ourselves ready, but he’s great. He’s handling it as professionally as he can and my advice is, to anybody, don’t forget it’s a business first. When you’re doing business, personal stuff has to go out the window and can’t be the issue, so you can’t look at it like that.”

In addition to his insight into how Brown is doing, Smart also explained how he believes players should handle trade rumors.

Smart Sounds Off on Trade Rumors

The Celtics point guard had been involved in his fair share of trade rumors. In fact, when the Celtics were struggling this past year, Smart was thrown around in lots of rumors. However, he said that the best way to handle them is to treat them as a compliment.

“If your name is up there in trade talks, I look at it as a compliment. It means teams want you,” Smart explained. “That’s a good thing. The problem is if your name is not (in rumors), nobody wants you. So that’s how I’m looking at it and that’s how people should look at it. It’s tough, I understand it, but just because it’s going on, you never know. Anything can happen.”

Brown is no stranger to trade rumors. Ever since his early years in the league, he’s been a name that’s been thrown around in talks, but it seems as though most of those rumors came from opposing teams rather than the Celtics.

Smart also spoke about how the team plans on reacting to their Finals loss.

Celtics Learned Lesson the Hard Way

While Smart admitted the brutality of losing in the Finals, he also said that there’s nothing left to do but take the loss and use it as fuel.

“You hear it all the time, it’s a lesson, but it’s tough when you’ve got to take the lesson the hard way,” Smart said. “We have to take the lesson the hard way. We learned a lot out of our experience and unfortunately we had to lose to do that, but we now know what it takes to play, to be there, the stress it takes on you, mentally, physically, emotionally. You kind of figure when and when not to be too excited about it, how to play it and how to keep yourself calm. It was a lot of factors that we’ve learned individually and as a group from this … it’s tough to have to learn the hard way … it’s still fresh for us, so guys are really just trying to wait, but once we do start talking, we’ll get that out there, but right now we’re just giving ourselves a break.”

Smart seems ready for next year and based on his description of Brown, so does the Celtics All-Star.