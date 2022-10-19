Celtics’ Marcus Smart Sounds Off on Joel Embiid After Altercation

The Boston Celtics picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday night, taking down the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the victory was slightly overshadowed by an unfortunate run-in during the game. Joel Embiid got into a scuffle with Marcus Smart, flinging the Celtics guard to the ground.

After the game, Smart sounded off on the incident, saying that he “could have cracked his head open” but decided to take the high road.

“Went for a rebound. Basketball play. Went for the steal. Basketball play. Referee blows his whistle, calls a foul. I stopped play, my arm’s still stuck in there and he tries to break it,” Smart explained. “And then I’m the only one who gets a tech. I mean, everybody saw it. I don’t have to keep talking about it. If I did that, I’m probably ejected, suspended three games, four games, fines. But the fact that I was the only one who got something out of that is kind of beyond me. Especially the defending DPOY, and that’s how he gets treated? It’s tough. But, like I said, it’s maturity. I could have cracked his head open, but I didn’t. And that’s the maturity we had. So, we move on from it, it is what is is, and we control what we can control.”

Smart and Embiid were fighting for a rebound, but the referee whistled for a foul. At the same time, however, Embiid was trying to rip the ball away from Smart, but Smart’s arm was caught in Embiid’s grip. This led to the Sixers big man effectively throwing Smart to the ground, bending his arm in the process.

Smart and Embiid getting chippy 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/xkTEFj2NgU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 19, 2022

The Boston guard took exception to this and grabbed at Embiid’s ankle. The big man fell over, which led to Smart picking up a technical foul. And while all that was going on, Jaylen Brown made his way over to defend his teammate.

Brown Defends Smart After Embiid Incident

The Celtics star came to the aid of Smart when Embiid flung him the ground, pointing a finger in Embiid’s face while going chest-to-chest. After the game, he said that it looked like Embiid was trying to hurt Smart.

“I seen the play. First, I thought that the rest of the game, Embiid was getting away with a lot of unnecessary pushing and shoving,” Brown said. “Just being a big guy, that’s what he do, but he was throwing his weight around a little bit. I said something before in that moment, but they kind of let it go, brushed it off. So, in that play… it seemed like he was trying to hurt Smart, in a sense. Instincts just came right over… We got each others’ backs out there. We not taking no mess this year.”

Brown ended the night with 35 points, helping Boston pick up their first win of the season on Opening Night.

Embiid Flop Called FIFA-Like

Brown and Smart weren’t the only Celtics players to weigh in on the incident after the game. Boston forward Grant Williams also spoke about it.

When Smart grabbed at Embiid’s ankle, the big man fell over. But according to Williams, it wasn’t a genuine fall.

“I think that, at the time, I think it was a rebound. Smart kind of had his arm locked in with Jo,” Williams stated. “Smart took a disliking to the rip of it, because his elbow was locked out. I didn’t think the trip was that bad. Like, he tripped him and Joel fell backwards. So, I think that was more of a FIFA-type ordeal. But, you know, we just have to stay locked in.”

The unfortunate situation put a damper on things for the time being, but in the end, the Celtics emerged victorious.