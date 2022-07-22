Marcus Smart Sounds Off on Potential Celtics Behind-the-Scenes Issues

The Boston Celtics have a ton of talent on their roster. After losing to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, Brad Stevens wasted no time retooling the roster and adding more depth to the roster in Danilo Gallinari and Malcolm Brogdon.

However, there is such a thing as having too much talent. The 2018-19 Celtics squad suffered from this, as there were just too many mouths to feed, and it ended up causing issues behind the scenes. After the season ended, Kyrie Irving left for the Brooklyn Nets, Al Horford left for the Philadelphia 76ers, and Terry Rozier left for the Charlotte Hornets, just to name a few.

So, with a somewhat similar situation on hand for this upcoming season, Jay King of The Athletic was asked about whether or not the current Celtics could run into the same issues during a mailbag article. In response, he offered up a quote from Marcus Smart, whom he spoke with on July 14, asking a similar question to the one posed.

“Just making sure everybody is open with each other, honest,” Smart told King. “We’re a basketball team, but we spend more time with each other than our families. So we’re more than just a basketball team in that sense. Being open with yourself, being open with your teammates. And we’re all in this together. So, really figuring out what we want, what we have to do as an individual and as a team — together.”

NEW STORY Can Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon coexist? Boogie in Boston?Depth questions? And more. My Celtics mailbag: https://t.co/U0ly19U6lx — Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 22, 2022

As the Celtics prepare to make another deep playoff run next season, Smart is confident that the team can work together to push toward their ultimate goal.



Smart Sounds Off on Brogdon Trade

In addition to his comments about the team in general, Smart took some time to explain his thoughts on the Brogdon trade. He said that he loves the move and looks forward to working with Brogdon in the backcourt, as they will be able to take pressure off of one another.

“I love it,” Smart stated. “You’ve got two veteran guys who can feed off each other, who can rotate and help this team in multiple ways. I think it’s going to fit perfect. Not one of us will have all the pressure of running the team. We’re doing this together.”

The Celtics added Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari without making a dent in last season’s rotation. Marcus Smart discusses the moves with @ByJayKing. “We got two talented players.”https://t.co/GqJfaW2nlF pic.twitter.com/nUKWqoqXr9 — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) July 14, 2022

When the Celtics initially traded for Brogdon, there was some speculation as to whether or not he would take over as the team’s starting point guard. However, it was quickly reported that Smart would remain the starter and Brogdon would shift into a sixth-man role.

The Boston point guard also expanded on his thoughts about the team’s depth, saying that having more options is always a good thing.

Smart: ‘More Depth Helps Your Team’

While the team will need to make sacrifices in certain areas due to their depth, Smart believes that it’s always good to have extra pieces on the bench. He stated that more depth gives the team more options to work with, which is extremely helpful.

“I think everybody can always use more depth,” Smart said. “More depth helps your team. Definitely for us as a young team, first time there, to be able to have even more depth. But at the same time, just being able to have more options is always a helpful thing. We’re excited. Any help that we can add to help us get to our goal, we’ll take it.”

Boston was already one of the best teams in the league last year, and with the added depth they snagged this summer, they’re ready to run it back next season.