Celtics’ Plans for Marcus Smart Revealed After Malcolm Brogdon Trade

After a quiet first night of free agency, the Boston Celtics burst onto the scene on the second day. They started off by signing Italian forward Danilo Gallinari to a two-year deal and followed it up by completing a massive trade for former Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon.

In the deal that landed them Brogdon, they sent out five players – Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Malik Fitts, Nik Stauskas, and Juwan Morgan – as well as a top-12 protected first-round pick in 2023. With the addition, Boston’s backcourt just got some added depth.

Their primary guards heading into next year will be Brogdon, Marcus Smart, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard. And while Brogdon makes the most money of the four, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be the starter. In fact, a report from Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald indicated that he’ll be the team’s sixth man, and Smart will continue to start at point guard.

“Per source – C’s goal is to continue with double big lineup, and that Malcolm Brogdon is viewed as a sixth man, behind Marcus Smart,” Murphy tweeted.

Both are solid playmakers who are more than capable on the defensive end, so they should be able to co-exist seemingly. Smart has even already welcomed Brogdon to the squad.

Smart Sends Message to Brogdon

Once the Celtics made the move, Smart made sure to give Brogdon, as well as Gallinari, a warm welcome to the team. He tweeted out a kind message welcoming them to Boston and explaining his mentality heading into next season.

“Man REALLY excited about the moves we made today!! Want to welcome @gallinari8888 and @MalcolmBrogdon7 to bean town ☘️… #banner18 is all that’s on my mind!!,” Smart tweeted.

The Celtics were two wins away from a championship this past season, falling to the Golden State Warriors in six games. But with a retooled team, they’ll look to run it back and go all the way.

While Brogdon never publicly responded to Smart’s tweet, he did discuss the trade to Boston in an interview with The Atheltic.

Brogdon ‘Excited’ to Join Celtics

After the trade was announced, Brogdon spoke to Jared Weiss of The Athletic. He said that he was amped to be in Boston and have a shot at winning a title.

“I’m excited, man,” Brogdon told Weiss during an interview after the trade. “We have a chance to win the championship, so I’m excited to join the family.”

In addition, he explained that winning a championship is the only thing he’s concerned about at this stage of his career. He was worried about his stats in the past, but not anymore

“I’m looking to win a championship, that’s actually it,” Brogdon explained. “In the past, I’ve worried about stats and numbers and all that. I’m going to Boston and not worrying about that.”

This past season, though he only appeared in 36 games, Brogdon averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists on 44.8% shooting from the field and 31.2% shooting from behind the three-point arc.

Smart’s excited to have Brogdon in town, Brogdon’s excited to have a shot at a championship, and Celtics fans should be excited for next season, as Boston has all eyes on Banner 18.