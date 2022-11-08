Marcus Smart Calls Out Opposing Sideline After Celtics Hard-Fought Win

The Boston Celtics won their third game in a row on Monday night, taking down the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 109-106. Jayson Tatum led the team in scoring with 39, but Marcus Smart stole the show with his all-around performance.

After the game, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston asked Smart about his hot start to the game. He said that there was somebody heckling him in the crowd, which gave him extra motivation.

“I had a heckler on their sideline kind of going crazy,” Smart said. “It kind of gave me a little bit more motivation to come out here and just play the best basketball I can. I was just taking the shots they were giving me, and then I was just taking the looks with the passes they were giving me and finding my teammates.”

Abby Chin caught up with Marcus Smart after a tough Celtics win in Memphis. He talks about his left hand shot and drawing a charge from Ja Morant.

The point guard ended the night with 15 points, seven rebounds, and 12 assists on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-6 shooting from deep. However, a lot of his production came in the first quarter. In the opening frame alone, he tallied 10 points and four assists.

With the win, Boston improved to 7-3 on the season. Smart told Chin that the key to their three-game win streak has been their ability to find ways to win.

“The way we keep responding,” Smart said. “These games, they’re not pretty. We’re finding ways to win. Last year around this time, we weren’t doing that. So, we’re steady learning each day. We’re steady finding out who we are, and we’re going to continue to do that.”

Smart Sounds Off on Tatum

In addition to his game-high 39 points, Tatum added three rebounds and two assists to his totals. He shot 12-of-25 from the field and 3-of-11 from distance, but he also got to the free-throw line 16 times, nailing 12 of them.

Tatum also took on the challenge of guarding Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant at the end of the game. Smart said that having a star like Tatum who can deliver on both ends of the floor makes them a “scary” team.

“Incredible,” Smart said. “When JT can be all-around, a basketball player on both ends of the floor, it makes this team that much more scary. He can go get you 40 and then go lock somebody up and stop them from getting 40. When we got everybody going like that, scoring the ball and playing defense, it makes it a lot easier for us.”

Tatum Discusses Hot Start to Season

The Celtics superstar has gotten off to an extremely hot start this season. Through Boston’s first 10 games, Tatum is averaging 30.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 49.7% shooting from the field and 36.3% shooting from behind the three-point line.

He said that his offseason work with physical therapist Nick Sang, changing his diet, and the experience he’s gained throughout his career have contributed to his great beginning to the year.

Jayson Tatum talks about his strong start this year, saying it's probably the best he's ever felt to start a season.

“Offseason workouts,” Tatum said. “Nick, Nick gets all the credit, as he should. Not from a basketball standpoint, just the weight room. And, you know, changing my diet. I’m just getting older and understanding the game a little bit better than I did a few years ago.”