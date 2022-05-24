Fan-Favorite Celtics Starter Listed as Offseason Trade Candidate

The Boston Celtics are two wins away from a birth in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. Ime Udoka’s elite defensive system has helped guide them through the regular season and playoffs, and now they’re knocking on the door of glory.

However, they are also two losses away from elimination. It would be the second time the Miami Heat have eliminated them in the Eastern Conference Finals in the last three years. If this were to happen, the Celtics could consider making some changes this summer.

With nearly everyone on the roster under contract for next season, Boston has the ability to make some big-time trades if they want to. According to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, the best trade chip they have on their roster is point guard Marcus Smart.

Please never trade Marcus Smart, thank you pic.twitter.com/kYfADjzKy8 — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 12, 2020

The Defensive Player of the Year recipient acted as the Celtics’ starting point guard this season, enjoying much success on both sides of the ball. He averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and a career-high 5.9 assists this season on 41.8% shooting from the field and 33.1% shooting from deep.

However, while Favale states that Smart will be the Celtics’ best trade piece this summer, he also admits that Boston is more likely to stand pat than trade their team’s heart and soul.

Celtics Have ‘Little Reason’ to Make Big Trades

Favale ran through an exercise of choosing each NBA team’s best trade chip this summer. So, when it came to the Celtics, he was forced to choose. However, in his explanation, he explained that Boston’s success this season may mean that they aren’t very active in the trade market this offseason.

“We really need a “placeholder alert” emoji or something,” Favale explained. “The Boston Celtics may very well win the 2022 NBA championship, in which case they’d have little reason to explore critical shakeups. That may be their default line no matter how they end this season.”

post trade deadline:

marcus smart is a celtic,

robert williams is a celtic,

al horford is a celtic,

daniel theis is a celtic,

boston is also below the tax. pic.twitter.com/A1buosHDEa — smarfwater™ (@smarfwater) February 10, 2022

Udoka’s core nine-man rotation consists of Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams, Grant Williams, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and Daniel Theis. All nine of those players will be under team control next season. And considering they led the Celtics to a deep playoff run, shaking things up may not be the best idea.

The article also suggested that Robert Williams could be the logical choice as Boston’s top trade chip, but he may be more important than Smart “given the age of Horford (36 on June 3) and Daniel Theis (30).”

As a side note, Favale stated that, if they do anything, the Celtics could be buyers this offseason in the trade market.

Celtics Will Be ‘Buyers or Standstill-ers’

When discussing the Celtics’ offseason plans, Favale noted that the Celtics will either add to their core or run it back. In turn, he said that if Boston does choose to make a big move, Smart is the clear choice to be involved in the trade.

“Let’s not overcomplicate things. The Celtics are either buyers or standstill-ers,” Favale wrote. “And if they’re going to buy—like, seriously buy—fleshing out packages around the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and his fresh four-year, $77.1 million extension is the place to start.”

Marcus Smart of the @celtics receives the 2021-2022 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award from Gary Payton! #KiaDPOY He is the first guard to receive the award since Gary Payton in the 1995-96 season. pic.twitter.com/kunKEW6ujj — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2022

Smart has spearheaded the best defense in the league this season, earning the Defensive Player of the Year award as a reward for his efforts. But if Boston decides to make a blockbuster deal this offseason, Favale believes the hard-nosed point guard would be involved.