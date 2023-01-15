Marcus Smart Sounds Off on Celtics Teammate: ‘You’re Not Playing on This Team’

The Boston Celtics have been the best team in the NBA this season. They currently sit at 32-12 on the season, which places them in first place atop the Eastern Conference standings. And if that weren’t enough, they’re currently on a six-game winning streak.

With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way, the Celtics have one of the best rotations in the NBA. However, with how talented their team is, Payton Pritchard isn’t getting any playing time. After Boston’s win over the Brooklyn Nets, in which Pritchard played well, Marcus Smart sent him a strong message about his lack of playing time.

“I’m constantly telling Payton every day, as bad as it may sound, it’s the truth, it’s reality, you have to live in reality,” Smart said via Brian Robb of MassLive. “You’re not playing on this team. You’re not getting the moments that you want, and you think you deserve [them] because we’re so stacked. But there’s 29 other teams watching you, and they understand your situation. They want to see how you handle this. I constantly tell him, ‘when your time is called, you go up there for your opportunity [and] take it because you might not ever get it again.’ That’s all we ask for Payton.”

Smart’s uplifting message rings true for Pritchard, who hasn’t been able to earn consistent playing time this year. The young guard has only played 10.7 minutes per contest, which is the lowest mark yet in his three-year career. He played 19.2 minutes per game his rookie year and 14.1 minutes per game his sophomore year.

However, he’s been earning more opportunities as of late, having played at least 14 minutes (19.7 minutes per contest) in each of Boston’s last three games. In those games, he’s averaged 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game on 37.5% shooting from the field and 20.0% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Joe Mazzulla Sends Strong Message on Payton Pritchard

In addition to Smart’s comments, head coach Joe Mazzulla sent a similar message regarding Pritchard’s place in the rotation. He said that it’s time for the young guard to step things up, as Brown is set to miss time, and Derrick White could as well.

Mazzulla noted that it’s important for the Celtics’ depth to step up.

“I said it before, as far as our depth, like, I trust those guys,” Mazzulla told CLNS Media. “And to have a great team, you got to have guys that have the humility to know when it’s their time to step up. And when it’s their time not to. For Payton, I’m really happy for him. He’s maintained a level of professionalism, preparation, and just toughness to just stay the course.”

Jayson Tatum Stresses the Importance of Sacrifice

Pritchard has been forced to simply fill in the gaps where he’s needed, but that’s often the price of being on a great team. Jayson Tatum recently stressed the importance of sacrifice amongst the team.

“Everybody has to sacrifice to be on a great team,” Tatum told NBC Sports Boston. “We have individual guys that come off the bench that could start on the majority of other teams. We got guys that start that could average more on another team. But anybody will tell you how much fun and rewarding it was last year in the playoffs to keep advancing, keep winning, to make it to the finals. And, no individual stat or accolade can measure up to being on a winning team that’s having fun. There’s nothing better than that.”