Marcus Smart Would Be ‘Pissed’ at Potential Celtics Choice: Sources

The Boston Celtics seriously shook things up this summer. After making it all the way to the NBA Finals just to lose to the Golden State Warriors, they made some necessary additions to the roster in the forms of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari.

While Gallinari ended up tearing his ACL at EuroBasket before he could ever play in a Celtics uniform, Brogdon is still set up to make a big-time impact for Boston. He’ll form an elite guard group with Marcus Smart, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard.

When Boston initially traded for Brogdon, there were some questions in regard to whether or not he would start. It was eventually reported that Brogdon would come off the bench, and that’s for the better. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, Smart would not be quick to welcome a return to the bench.

“I can’t see Smart going back to the bench really for the rest of his career,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “They showed they can win with him. You know what he does for their defense and now for their offense. If they try to put him on the bench, forget it, he’d be pissed, and he would be right. He got that team to a Finals.”

Marcus Smart’s hair is greener than ever ☘️ pic.twitter.com/t9d48jkxoS — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) September 26, 2022

Smart was a crucial piece of Boston’s starting lineup last season, anchoring their elite defense and taking home the Defensive Player of the Year award. Plus, in his first year as the team’s starting point guard, he led them to the NBA Finals.

Speaking of Smart, he also recently spoke out about the Ime Udoka situation.

Smart: Players ‘Don’t Know Anything’

When the news came out that Udoka would be suspended for the entirety of the upcoming season, it was a shock for fans. And according to the players, the news came as a shock to them as well. They didn’t know about it until the public did.

He told Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports that the players don’t know anything about the details of what happened.

“That’s the thing, we don’t know anything,” Smart said. “So I don’t know what they can and can’t talk about or what the legal reasons are. That’s not my business, and I don’t want it to be. They made a decision. Whatever they feel, they have every right. That’s why you have your lawyers and things like that. So whatever they can say, they’ll say.”

ICYMI:

Legal concerns are wisely keeping the @Celtics from telling their players what's behind Ime Udoka's suspension. Marcus Smart tells @HeavyOnSports how tough that is on them — and how Matt Barnes can apparently know more details than they do.https://t.co/5ob5qFhzUt — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) October 4, 2022

The Celtics point guard also noted how frustrating it is that the players aren’t in the loop.

Smart: ‘It’s Just Tough’

Obviously, there are certain legal reasons why the Celtics cannot release the intimate details of the Udoka situation, but that doesn’t make it any less difficult for the players to deal with.

“But it’s just tough, because we don’t know what they can say because of that reason,” Smart explained. “So it’s tough on both sides. But we’re here to play basketball. We’ll let those guys figure it out, and we’ll go from there.”

While the players would like to know the details, for now, they’ll have to deal with being left in the dark and instead turn their focus to the start of the regular season.