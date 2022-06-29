Marcus Smart Sounds Off on Celtics Fans, NBA Media

This past season, for the first time since 2010, the Boston Celtics reached the NBA Finals. After years of playing with star point guards, the Celtics (almost) went the distance without a true point guard. Except, they did have a point guard. It was Marcus Smart.

Boston named Smart as their starting point guard ahead of the season. They put the ball in his hands more than ever, allowing him to play the position he’s always been most comfortable with. However, fans continued to doubt him.

Throughout the season, fans continuously called for the Celtics to sign “a real point guard,” dissing Smart’s abilities in the process. Well, in an interview with Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, Smart sounded off on those doubters.

“I think I proved a little bit everything,” Smart told Himmelsbach. “I hear the talks about ‘He’s not a true point guard’ and this and that. ‘They need a star point guard.’ We’ve had star point guards, and yet this so-called non-point guard is the only one that’s led them to the Finals. I think that right there says enough. I don’t really need to say too much more. I think everybody sees and understands, finally, the person I really am, and what I can do given the opportunity.”

Marcus Smart responds to the talks about the Celtics needing a "star point guard" 👀 pic.twitter.com/fXj7WgdHIT — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 29, 2022

Despite all the talk, though, Smart stays confident, as he’s been around through it all.

Smart is Longest Tenured Celtic

Boston drafted Smart with the sixth-overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and he’s been with the team ever since. Despite being involved in trade rumors seemingly every season, he has remained. Smart takes pride in this, saying that it means the team values him greatly.

“And, I’m still here,” Smart stated. “I’m still the longest-tenured Celtic. So for me, I take it as a compliment. It means you’re valued pretty high, and if your name is talked about, people want you.”

This past season, in his first year as the team’s primary point guard, Smart averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and a career-high 5.9 assists on 41.8% shooting from the field and 33.1% shooting from distance. In addition, Smart put up 1.7 steals per game and earned the Defensive Player of the Year award.

As far as the trade talk goes, Smart says that he doesn’t really concern himself with that.

Smart Not Worried About Trade Talk

According to Smart, he doesn’t really listen to the noise. He’s always involved in trade rumors when they come around, but he’s confident in his abilities. Smart respects Brad Stevens and knows that he’ll do what’s best for the organization at all times.

“But I don’t pay much attention. I know what I bring to the table, and that’s what I focus on, what I bring to this team. We’ll figure everything else out. [President of basketball operations Brad Stevens] is great at what he does and he’s going to figure out the right pieces to make sure we stay going in the right direction,” Smart said.

When the Boston Celtics raise banner 18 (and it will happen soon) Marcus Smart 100% needs to be a part of it. Last year was his first season as a true starting point guard in the NBA. In Year 1 he won DPOY and the Celtics reached the NBA Finals. Look forward to Years 2, 3, 4…

☘️ pic.twitter.com/YVILOQ6OHK — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) June 29, 2022

Smart helped lead the Celtics to the NBA Finals this year, and unless major shake-ups occur, he’ll be back again next year.