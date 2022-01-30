Marcus Smart Shares Revealing Details on Long-Term Injury

Part of Marcus Smart’s allure is the fire he brings to the Boston Celtics, be it off the bench or as part of the starting five.

Sometimes that fire rages too hot, though, and it can lead to Smart making hasty decisions. Such as when he missed two weeks of play after injuring his hand by punching a picture frame in frustration after the Celtics lost to the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2018 season. In what has been a recent plot twist, Smart recently told the media that the injury he sustained still troubles him to this day, and is unlikely to completely heal.





Play



Marcus Smart Wants to PROVE 'Everybody Wrong.' | Celtics vs Pelicans NEW ORLEANS, LA — Marcus Smart was interviewed following Boston's107-97 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. At the beginning of his presser, Smart said he still has some glass shards in his hand after punching a picture frame years ago, and it causes numbness from time to time. "Yeah, it gets like this ever since… 2022-01-30T04:16:37Z

“Yeah, it gets like this (sore) ever since the picture frame incident. Still have some glass in here and they (the doctors) said it would probably cause more problems to take the glass out, so they just left it in. So, I still have glass in my hand. Sometimes I can’t feel my hand but it (the feeling) comes back,” Smart told the media following his 12 assist night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

When the Texas native originally injured his hand in Los Angeles, doctors warned him that he was dangerously close to never playing basketball again. However, it would seem that Smart will need to manage the pain for the remainder of his career, but he did note he may look to get the issue resolved once he retires from basketball.

Smart Continues to Impress in Starting Point Guard Role

The rhetoric surrounding this season’s Celtics team is that they’re in dire need of a playmaking point guard. However, Smart, who has previously driven fans wild with his poor shot selection, has stepped up to the plate in recent weeks.

“First coming out of college, I was a point guard. It’s what I played. So it’s kind of funny to hear people say I’m not a point guard. In high school, point guard, led my team to two state championships. It’s funny hearing people say I’m not a point guard,” Smart told The Athletic’s Jay King in a recent interview.

Against the New Orleans Pelicans on January 29, Smart notched 12 assists in 29 minutes of play. That game was the third time this season Smart has recorded double-digit assists and is accompanied by numerous games where he set up his teammates seven or more times, per Basketball-Reference.

Last night was Smart's third game of the season with 10 or more assists. — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) January 30, 2022

Perhaps the need for an additional playmaker was blown out of proportion. Still, it’s fair to envision Smart moving back to a shooting guard role should Boston acquire a “natural” point guard in the coming weeks or months, but the eight-year veteran is giving his team every reason to trust his production moving forwards.

Udoka Sees Value in Smart’s Game

Not many players split a fanbase the same way Smart does. You either love what the Oklahoma State alum brings to the table, or you see the poor shooting numbers and lack of pace, there’s no in-between. Yet, Smart has quietly been improving his game as the season has worn on, winning praise from head coach Ime Udoka along the way.

“As I said early in the season, when he’s been out it’s noticeable. We need somebody to settle us down at times, get us into sets. He’s really good at recognizing advantages, or who the hot guy is, or who needs to get a shot if they’re not scoring as much, and so he’s been doing a really good job of that,” Udoka told The Atheltic’s, Jay King.

How Bradly Do Boston Need a PG? Marcus Smart Playmaking v New Orleans #CourtsideFocus (Part 1/2) pic.twitter.com/vZRTf2UM8C — Courtside Fracas (@courtsidefracas) January 30, 2022

Smart entered the NBA with the reputation as a defensive specialist, and while that remains true (we’ve all seen him switch onto wings and bigs this year, with no problem at all) his passing and playmaking improvements have added a new layer to his game.

Perhaps the team’s success with Smart as their primary guard has given Brad Stevens food-for-thought when looking for a long-term solution at that position, because if Smart continues to play this way for the remainder of the season, the front office may look to invest their available funds into other areas of the team.