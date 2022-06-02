Celtics Reveal Crucial Injury Updates on 2 Key Starters Ahead of NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics have fought and clawed their way to the NBA Finals. They went through Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, and Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in order to get there. And while those teams were all dealing with some sort of injuries, so were the Celtics.

Three of Boston’s four starters have missed at least a game thus far in the playoffs. Al Horford missed a game due to health and safety protocols, Marcus Smart has been banged up all postseason long, and Robert Williams never had time to fully recover from his meniscus surgery.

However, heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Celtics’ injury report looks improved. There’s only one player listed on it, and that is Williams, who is questionable due to left knee soreness.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 1 vs Golden State: Robert Williams (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 1, 2022

This was to be expected, as head coach Ime Udoka has constantly stated that Williams will be considered day-to-day throughout the remainder of the postseason. But Smart’s absence from the injury report is notable, as he was listed as questionable for the majority of the Eastern Conference Finals.

During his press conference on Wednesday, head coach Ime Udoka provided updates on both Smart and Williams.

Udoka Provides Injury Update

The media asked Udoka how similar the players’ situations are, in the context of how they will be listed on the injury report. Udoka said that the two injuries are very different, and Smart’s is less worrisome than Williams’.

“Marcus is different than Rob. It’s a sprained ankle and once the swelling goes down and the pain goes down, that can obviously improve his situation as far as that,” Udoka noted regarding Smart.

Play

Ime Udoka on NBA Finals: "It's not much different when you get on the court." | Media Availability SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Ime Udoka was interviewed during media availability on Wednesday, as the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors prepare for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday night. On The Finals and the overall atmosphere and pressure of the moment, Ime Udoka said "It's not much different when you get… 2022-06-01T22:38:35Z

As for Williams, he said that the big man will continue to be monitored closely.

“Rob is a little different coming off the surgery and the amount of games in that 17-day span, every other day, and the toll it took, just naturally, besides the bone bruise he took against Antetokounmpo,” Udoka explained. “So he will be listed as day to day the rest of the way, how he reacts on it. We’ve kept his minutes lower in the last few games against Miami, and his availability has been up and down based on that game.”

Udoka went on to state that both would be listed as questionable, however, Smart was nowhere to be found on Boston’s injury report. During his press conference on Wednesday, Smart spoke about playing through his injury.

Smart Talks About Message From Mom

The Boston point guard took a hard fall in Game 3 against the Heat, with Kyle Lowry landing on his ankle. He exited the game but would return later on with a noticeable limp.

Marcus Smart came out the tunnel like prime Stone Cold #BOSvsMIA pic.twitter.com/O6ORCoz3P6 — dylan holt (@DylanHolt_) May 22, 2022

During his media availability on Wednesday, Smart talked about a message his mom sent to him about playing with toughness.

“My mom always told me, if you are going to be on the court, you can’t make excuses,” said Smart. “If you’re hurt, then sit your tail down. If I’m going to be out there, no matter how much pain I’m in, I can’t let it affect me.”

Play

Marcus Smart: "The ankle is a pretty serious injury" | Celtics Media Availability SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Marcus Smart was interviewed during media availability on Wednesday, as the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors prepare for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday night. When asked about his status and his nagging ankle injury he sustained in the playoffs, Marcus Smart said “The ankle is a… 2022-06-01T22:06:51Z

Smart is good to go for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which takes place on Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.