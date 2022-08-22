Celtics Unwilling to Include 2 Key Players in Kevin Durant Trade

This offseason has been dominated by trade rumors, and the Boston Celtics have found themselves stuck in the middle. When Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, it was a foregone conclusion that every team would inquire, but the Celtics have been thrown under the bus the most.

Various conflicting reports have been unearthed since the initial rumor that Boston included Jaylen Brown in a deal, with some stating their continued interest and others noting a lack thereof. But recently, a new update has been included in the rumor mill.

While Boston may be forced to include Brown in any potential deal for Durant, the rest of the hypothetical trade package is up in the air. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics have been unwilling to include two of their key starters in any deal for Durant – Marcus Smart and Robert Williams.

“Among the interested teams, the Celtics have been viewed across the league as the clear-cut answer as the team that has the ingredients to make a deal with Brooklyn happen,” Charania wrote. “For now, Boston has not included guard Marcus Smart or center Robert Williams in a proposal, sources said. The Celtics have up to three first-round picks available to trade to Brooklyn. When Brooklyn rejected Boston’s offer last month, the Nets countered by requesting Brown, Smart, draft picks and potentially one more rotation player, according to sources.”

For now, the Celtics have not included Marcus Smart or Robert Williams in a proposal for Kevin Durant, sources tell @ShamsCharania. “Boston has the necessary pieces and Brooklyn has listened, but a gap exists.” More: https://t.co/NvrM7DeHZc pic.twitter.com/WbS8p6KFlB — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 22, 2022

In addition, Charania mentioned that the Celtics are still one of the top potential landing spots for Durant in a deal.

3 Teams Considered Top Options

The Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors are the other two teams considered to be likely landing spots for Durant in a deal. However, Charania reported that no one has met Brooklyn’s high asking price for the superstar just yet, and there has been very little trade conversation as of late.

“The Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain among the most serious threats to land Durant because they have the types of pieces necessary to satisfy the Nets’ asking price in a deal for the two-time NBA Finals MVP,” said Charania. “However, no one yet has met Brooklyn’s high price tag of an All-Star, other high-level players and draft picks — and conversations with those three front-runners have been non-existent recently.”

Both Miami and Toronto can put together solid packages, but their unwillingness to include Scottie Barnes or Bam Adebayo makes things difficult. However, according to Charania, the Celtics have their own roadblocks.

Celtics Trying to Find Balance

Despite Boston’s rumored interest in a Durant trade, they have to be very careful. They were just in the NBA Finals last season, and as noted by Charania, Brad Stevens is attempting to find a balance between star power and adequate depth.

“For the Celtics, there’s a careful balance to improving the roster and maintaining their current status as a championship contender. President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens has patiently and deftly continued to strengthen the Celtics’ roster following their NBA Finals berth, adding Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari this offseason,” Charania explained.

No deal seems close to being done just yet, but as negotiations continue to get leaked, keep a close eye on the Celtics.