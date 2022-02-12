Marcus Smart Sends Strong Message on New-Look Celtics

Following a flurry of trades at the deadline on February 10, the Boston Celtics now boast a defensively versatile roster.

It should come as no surprise that Marcus Smart is ecstatic about his team’s recent addition of Derrick White and how the veteran guard’s acquisition raises the ceiling for the Celtics. In fact, following the Celtics’ February 11 victory over the Denver Nuggets, Boston’s longest-tenured player felt the need to put the rest of the NBA on notice.

“Me and him are two of the best defensive players in the league. And on this team, we can do some things with line-ups where over the past couple of years, we’ve been picked because of our size, but not now. I can come off the floor, and you can put him and have another defensive guy out there that will keep things going on that end.

And on the offensive end, you can play us together and make things really hard for other teams, he takes a lot of pressure off of me, Jayson, Jalen, Rob, and the rest of this team,” Smart told the media following the Celtics latest victory.





Stevens & Udoka Both Share Their Thoughts on White

Both Brad Stevens and Ime Udoka have also shared their thoughts on White’s addition to the Celtics rotation, and it would seem they were on the same page in trading for the widely-liked veteran guard.

“Very smart player that does a lot of things very well, don’t miss a beat with him out there in a lot of ways. His pace, passing ability, scoring ability, shooting ability, defense, and simple things like running to corners and spacing out. Things that have been ingrained in him, that he’s drilled, we saw it all carry over tonight,” Udoka said when asked about White’s debut for the Celtics.





It’s worth noting that Udoka and assistant coach Will Hardy have both worked with White in San Antonio and during team USA duty in recent seasons. Brad Stevens also spoke glowingly about White’s addition to the team, speaking in a manner that backs up Smart’s warning to the team’s rivals.

“It’s about adding guys that you think and can see playing in a seven-game, knock down, drag out playoff series, and you know they can be on the floor and play in a role in helping you win,” Stevens said during a rare meeting with the media on February 11.

Celtics Defense Improving Rapidly

Since the turn of the year, the Celtics have been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. However, due to their recent performances, the team is now classed as the second-best defensive team in the league, period.

Tonight’s performance vaulted the Celtics up to the No. 2 defense overall in the NBA. Most of the defensive stats have been starting with, “Since Dec. 31…” Not anymore. They’ve been so great that dates no longer matter. They’re top tier FOR THE SEASON and chasing down the GSW. pic.twitter.com/5UOS12Ik5e — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) February 12, 2022

The notion of basing team success on defense is a smart one. Oftentimes even your best shooter has an off night, and sometimes poor shooting can be contagious throughout a roster. Yet, defense is something that’s primarily effort-based, assuming you have the right personnel, and by adding White, the Celtics now how multiple high-level defenders across each position.

With the addition of White, Smart’s comments may ring true. Because one thing’s for sure, this Celtics team won’t be backing down from anybody, and teams will have a tough time scoring the ball. And in a conference that boasts the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and Chicago Bulls, who are all offensive juggernauts, perhaps banking on defense is the smartest choice.