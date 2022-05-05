Marcus Smart Shares Crucial Injury Update for Game 3 Vs. Bucks

When Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka announced the status of Marcus Smart ahead of Game 2 of their best-of-7 series against the Milwaukee Bucks, his underlying caveat was a silver lining between then and Game 3 on Saturday, when the Eastern Conference semifinals shifts to Milwaukee.

“I don’t think it’s long-term,” Udoka told reporters after ruling Smart out on Tuesday before Game 2. “He’s missed some games in the past. But, with the three days off, we’re assuming he’ll be OK.”

Marcus Smart on Quad Injury: ‘Taking it Day by Day’

Following practice Thursday morning, Smart was singing a slightly different tune. While the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year couldn’t guarantee he’ll be available for Saturday’s matinee, he provides reporters with an update on his status — which, according to Smart, is trending in the right direction.

“(I’m doing) better,” Smart said Thursday. “Better than I was, some of the swellings have gone down. So, I’m just taking it day by day now.”

Smart revealed the current injury to his right thigh is the same area he hurt during the regular season. Marcus added that he reaggravated his right thigh (contusion), common among NBA players.

“It’s part of the game,” Smart added. “It’s just the quad, where I got hit was closer to the knee area and the groin. So, a lot of the fluid went to the knee and the restriction of it. So, just trying to get the fluid out of there and get the quad back, firing the way that it was. It’s really taking it, like I said, day by day. The staff is doing a great job with treatment, exercises to help strengthen the quad and get the blood flowing; things like that.”

Marcus Smart Undergoes MRI on Quad

Smart underwent an MRI. He assures us that “everything is fine,” but it is still too soon to set a timetable for Marcus’ return.

“Tested it today on the court,” Smart said. “It felt OK. I’m a little sore, still. Like I said, I still have some fluid. So, it’s still restricting my movement a little bit. And, we’ll just go from there. They’re doing everything they can, and I’m doing everything, on my part, on my end, to get back on the court.”

Smart: ‘I Have to Listen to My Body & Do Everything I Can’

Before Game 2, Smart admits he was uneasy about his availability. However, Marcus understands why giving his body time to heal is ultimately better for him and his teammates in the long run.

“I was very, very antsy that whole day,” Smart revealed. “I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t even take a nap, just wishing I was out there with my guys, and it’s really tough. My guys know. Anybody who knows me understands that if I miss a game, especially a playoff game, something really has to be wrong with me. So, it was really hard from that aspect.

“But, I have to listen to my body and do everything I can to get back out there, but I have to listen to my body in the same format on that end and allow my body to do what it does and heal.”

The Bucks will host Game 3 on Saturday. The tip-off is at 3:30 EST.

