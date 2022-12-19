Marcus Smart Calls Out Celtics Amid Brutal Losing Streak

Everything was all sunshine and rainbows for the Boston Celtics early in the season. They were the hottest basketball team, and they are still tied for the best record in the league right now. However, they’ve lost four out of their last five games, and things have started to go downhill.

Their two most recent losses have been against the Orlando Magic – one of the five worst teams in the league. According to point guard Marcus Smart, the Celtics are getting too caught up in their current offensive slump, and it’s affecting their defense.

“We miss a shot that we usually make, and we’re just looking like, ‘What the heck is going on? It didn’t go in,’” Smart said. “Instead of getting back on the defensive end and making it up, then shooting that same shot and making it this time. That’s one thing we see.”

Play

Marcus Smart: We've Been Trying too Hard to be perfect | Celtics vs Magic BOSTON, MA — Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was interviewed following Boston's 95-92 loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. The Celtics have now lost four of their last five games, including two straight to Orlando, as their offense fell to pieces. On Boston's recent struggles, Marcus Smart said “We definitely have been pressing… 2022-12-18T23:45:45Z

On the season, the Celtics are one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA. But over the last five games, their shooting numbers have fallen off a cliff. Over that span, they’ve shot 41.6% from the field (last in the league) and 28.6% from distance (29th in the league).

Orlando simply out-hustled the Celtics in each of their losses, with guys like Markelle Fultz and Mo Wagner getting the better of them on the offensive glass and beating them to loose balls. Shooting slumps happen, but the Celtics have let theirs affect the rest of their play.

Jaylen Brown Calls Out Referees After Magic Loss

Smart took aim at the rest of his squad when diagnosing the team’s problems, and while Jaylen Brown did the same, he also had an issue with the referees. He was called for two travels in each of Boston’s losses to the Magic.

After their most recent loss, Brown called out the officials for targeting him.

“It just seemed like we turned the ball over. We had a lot of travels. That’s something I’ve got to work on, I guess,” Brown said in frustration. “They pick and choose where they emphasize the traveling call. But it seems like every f****** game, like, ‘that’s [Brown] the person I’m targeting.’ But you look around the league, you know, you could pinpoint a lot of players doing the same thing. So, you can’t pick and choose when you want to call stuff, but it’s something I’m gonna work on. Definitely keep that pivot foot down because a lot of my turnovers tonight came from travel calls.”

Malcolm Brogdon Calls Out Teammates After Magic Loss

In addition to Smart’s comments about the team, Malcolm Brogdon sent a similar message to his teammates after Boston’s first loss to the Magic. He said that Orlando simply “played harder” than the Celtics did.

“They played harder. They made shots,” Brogdon explained. “We did not make shots that we usually make tonight. But overall, I thought they gave more effort, and I think that’s the issue. It’s not the non-shot-making; it’s the effort. We’ll pick it up on Sunday, for sure…There are no excuses…We’re a veteran team, we’re trying to win a championship here, so there are no excuses. They outplayed us tonight.”